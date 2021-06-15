European Maritime Finance Announces Stephen Schueler As Chairman Of The Board

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- European Maritime Finance A/S announces the addition of Stephen Schueler as Chairman of the Board to its leadership team.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- European Maritime Finance A/S announces the addition of Stephen Schueler as Chairman of the Board to its leadership team. Stephen has extensive background in the maritime industry, financing, consumer, technology, supply chain solutions and developing scale for companies looking to enable growth and transition to green solutions.

Martin Haugaard, CEO of European Maritime Finance, says, "We're very excited with Stephen's addition to our board . Stephen is a Fortune 50 business leader with extensive leadership covering maritime, supply chain, consumer, technology and finance. This appointment represents a positive opportunity for market insight and expertise as we expand European Maritime Finance."

Schueler is currently the CEO of Enerjen Capital . He advises many companies in the energy, shipping, transportation, technology, supply chain and life science sectors. Schueler was Chief Commercial Officer at A.P. Moller - Maersk, the world's largest shipping logistics company, where he was responsible for its 374 global offices across 114 countries, a member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer for the Safmarine Shipping Line, and responsible for all Commercial Operations. Before A.P. Moller - Maersk, Schueler was the Global Head of Retail Sales and Marketing at Microsoft. He started his career at Procter & Gamble where he worked in Latin America, Asia and Europe before becoming the Global Head of Retail Operations.

"Stephen will add additional capability building our global team, clients and business portfolio. Maritime Financing plays an essential role enabling global commerce through new vessels and green technology. Stephen's expertise allows us to better meet our customer needs and support the industry's transition to cleaner fuel, improving the environment," adds European Maritime Finance, current Chairman of the Board, Martin Almdal.

About European Maritime Finance A/S

European Maritime Finance is a corporate finance company, focused on direct investments in maritime commercial vessels, ports and infrastructure. Our current portfolio is well diversified and we continuously seek to expand within the traditional shipping segments including container, tankers, dry bulk and LNG. We actively support the industry's transition to cleaner fuel, improving the environment for future generations and enabling global commerce. For more information visit European Maritime Finance at www.maritimefinance.dk or on LinkedIn .

