European Managed & Professional Security Services Markets 2021: Growth Opportunities With Expansion Into OT Market, Breach And Attack Simulation Technology, Well-Designed Zero Trust Environments

This study includes a helpful "Insights for CISOs" section that organizations should consider as well as regional market forecasts, market revenue drivers and restraints.

The shortage of experienced cybersecurity specialists in Europe has long been an obstacle for organizations in the region making the expansion of in-house teams challenging and costly. The result is more organizations are turning to MSS/PSS companies with economies of scale that can provide experienced cybersecurity professionals, access to cutting edge technologies, and security knowledge gained by working with clients across all industries in the public and private sectors with unique cyber risk profiles.

Before partnering with a MSS/PSS company, it's important to understand if the services offered can grow with your business and if it can offer a right sized solution for your organization today.

Outsourcing cybersecurity services to providers that are unable to provide a right sized solution for your organization and its level of security maturity could result in a misalignment that doesn't fully correspond with the needs of an organization over the course of a multi-year contract. CISOs need to acquaint themselves not just the services that a MSS/PSS provides, but also the security analyst support team the provider will leverage. A MSS/PSS company is an extension of your team, making helpful and transparent communication and interaction a necessity.

5. Next Steps

