European Industry For Irrigation Automation To 2026 - Featuring Valmont Industries, Lindsay And Hunter Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Irrigation Automation Market By Application, By Irrigation Type, By Type, By Component, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Irrigation Automation Market is expected to witness market growth of 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).From the past few years, it is observed that there has been a shift in the irrigation process from manual to automatic systems. Feedback based approaches united with automated systems have allowed more efficient and effective handling of resources compared to the traditional irrigation systems. Automatic irrigation involves the incorporation of hardware components, like controllers, sensors, sprinklers, valves, and other components, in order to build an automated system for both agricultural and non-agricultural applications. These automatic systems facilitate the user to adjust the irrigation process depending on the real-time data, volume, time, and computer-based systems that help to control the watering. Furthermore, irrigation automation systems are frequently used in a massive irrigated area, which is further divided into small segments that are termed as irrigation blocks. These segments are then watered in sequence in order to match the discharge that is available from the water source.The market is likely to show an incremental rise in demand owing to an increase in water scarcity conditions and a changing trend concerning the mechanization of agricultural processes in the world. Growing water crisis along with random and unpredictable rainfall patterns is markedly hindering the use of traditional agrarian irrigation techniques, therefore it is accelerating the demand for the use of more advanced irrigation techniques that were adopted for cultivation globally. Irrigation automation systems require no or minimum manual intervention in addition to surveillance. Similarly, these automation systems also minimize the wastage of water, labor costs, and constant monitoring.Based on Application, the market is segmented into Agricultural and Non-Agricultural. Agricultural Segment is further classified across Open Fields and Greenhouses & Others. Based on Irrigation Type, the market is segmented into Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation and Surface Irrigation & Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Time-based, Volume-based, Realtime-based and Others. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Controllers, Sensors, Valves, Sprinklers and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Orbia Advance Corporation (Netafilm Ltd.), Hunter Industries, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Rubicon Water, Galcon Ltd. and Telsco Industries, Inc. (Weathermatic). Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Europe Irrigation Automation Market, by Application1.4.2 Europe Irrigation Automation Market, by Irrigation Type1.4.3 Europe Irrigation Automation Market, by Type1.4.4 Europe Irrigation Automation Market, by Component1.4.5 Europe Irrigation Automation Market, by Country1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2019, Jan - 2020, Oct) Leading Players Chapter 4. Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Application4.1 Europe Irrigation Automation Agricultural Market by Country4.2 Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type4.2.1 Europe Open Fields Irrigation Automation Market by Country4.2.2 Europe Greenhouses & Others Irrigation Automation Market by Country4.3 Europe Irrigation Automation Non-Agricultural Market by Country Chapter 5. Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type5.1 Europe Irrigation Automation Drip Irrigation Market by Country5.2 Europe Irrigation Automation Sprinkler Irrigation Market by Country5.3 Europe Irrigation Automation Surface Irrigation & Others Market by Country Chapter 6. Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Type6.1 Europe Time-based Irrigation Automation Market by Country6.2 Europe Volume-based Irrigation Automation Market by Country6.3 Europe Realtime-based Irrigation Automation Market by Country6.4 Europe Other Type Irrigation Automation Market by Country Chapter 7. Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Component7.1 Europe Controllers Irrigation Automation Market by Country7.2 Europe Sensors Irrigation Automation Market by Country7.3 Europe Valves Irrigation Automation Market by Country7.4 Europe Sprinklers Irrigation Automation Market by Country7.5 Europe Others Irrigation Automation Market by Country Chapter 8. Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Country8.1 Germany Irrigation Automation Market8.1.1 Germany Irrigation Automation Market by Application8.1.1.1 Germany Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type8.1.2 Germany Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type8.1.3 Germany Irrigation Automation Market by Type8.1.4 Germany Irrigation Automation Market by Component8.2 UK Irrigation Automation Market8.2.1 UK Irrigation Automation Market by Application8.2.1.1 UK Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type8.2.2 UK Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type8.2.3 UK Irrigation Automation Market by Type8.2.4 UK Irrigation Automation Market by Component8.3 France Irrigation Automation Market8.3.1 France Irrigation Automation Market by Application8.3.1.1 France Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type8.3.2 France Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type8.3.3 France Irrigation Automation Market by Type8.3.4 France Irrigation Automation Market by Component8.4 Russia Irrigation Automation Market8.4.1 Russia Irrigation Automation Market by Application8.4.1.1 Russia Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type8.4.2 Russia Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type8.4.3 Russia Irrigation Automation Market by Type8.4.4 Russia Irrigation Automation Market by Component8.5 Spain Irrigation Automation Market8.5.1 Spain Irrigation Automation Market by Application8.5.1.1 Spain Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type8.5.2 Spain Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type8.5.3 Spain Irrigation Automation Market by Type8.5.4 Spain Irrigation Automation Market by Component8.6 Italy Irrigation Automation Market8.6.1 Italy Irrigation Automation Market by Application8.6.1.1 Italy Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type8.6.2 Italy Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type8.6.3 Italy Irrigation Automation Market by Type8.6.4 Italy Irrigation Automation Market by Component8.7 Rest of Europe Irrigation Automation Market8.7.1 Rest of Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Application8.7.1.1 Rest of Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type8.7.2 Rest of Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type8.7.3 Rest of Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Type8.7.4 Rest of Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Component Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 The Toro Company9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.1.5.2 Acquisition, Mergers, and Investments:9.2 Valmont Industries, Inc.9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses9.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:9.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.2.1.2 Acquisition, Mergers, and Investments:9.3 Lindsay Corporation9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.3.4 Research & Development Expense9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.3.5.2 Acquisition, Mergers, and Investments:9.3.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.4 Orbia Advance Corporation (Netafilm Ltd.)9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Financial Analysis9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.4.4 Research & Development Expense9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.5 Hunter Industries, Inc.9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.6 Rain Bird Corporation9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.7 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.7.2.2 Acquisition, Mergers, and Investments:9.8 Rubicon Water9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.9 Galcon Ltd.9.9.1 Company Overview9.10. Telsco Industries, Inc. (Weathermatic)9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5p4zm

