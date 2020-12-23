TheStreet
European Hospital Inpatient Information/Specialities & Equipment/Surgery Statistics Register 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Hospital Register - Inpatient Information/Specialities & Equipment/Surgery Statistics" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.
Detailed hospital-level inpatient statistics in 4 major European countries: Germany, France, Spain, The United Kingdom

In the four countries:

  • 4,887 Acute hospitals
  • Up to 183 different inpatient diagnoses
  • Unrestricted access
  • No download limits

a. AccurateUpdated continuouslyThe on-line database always has the latest information b. Cost EffectiveCreate unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports c. Easy-to-useReady made charts graphs and maps to incorporate in reports and presentations With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:

  • Find all the hospitals in France that treat breast cancer
  • Create a complete list, including the number of cases per year
  • Produce report-ready charts, graphs and maps. In less than 1 hour, you can produce a detailed, accurate and comprehensive bespoke report

Vital information for marketing, sales and business development.

European Hospital Register - Surgery Statistics Detailed hospital-level surgery statistics in 4 major European countries:

  • Germany
  • France
  • Spain
  • The United Kingdom

In the four countries:

  • 3,823 Surgical hospitals
  • Up to 780 different surgical procedures
  • Unrestricted access
  • No download limits

a. AccurateUpdated continuouslyThe on-line database always has the latest information.b. Cost EffectiveCreate unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports.c. Easy-to-useReady made charts graphs and maps to incorporate in reports and presentations With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:

  • Find all the hospitals in Germany that perform knee replacements
  • Create a complete list, including the number of procedures per year
  • Produce report-ready charts, graphs and maps

In less than 1 hour, you can produce a detailed, accurate and comprehensive bespoke report.Vital information for marketing, sales and business development. European Hospital Register - Specialities & Equipment - Comprehensive on-line hospital database Europe - 19,000+ hospitals in 23 countries In the 23 countries:

  • Total Healthcare Expenditure: ?1,028,683,000 million
  • Total Population: 390,194,000

An annual licence to the European Hospital Register gives:

  • A continuously updated database
  • Unrestricted access
  • Unlimited data downloads Extensive
  • 130 different criteria including 116 medical specialities

Accurate - Updated continuously - The on-line database always has the latest information.Cost Effective - Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports. With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:

  • Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports and ASCII files
  • Find all the hospitals in Switzerland and Austria with ophthalmic surgery and create a mailing list
  • Identify all the public psychiatric hospitals in Germany and categorize them by size
  • Discover how many hospitals in the United Kingdom use alternative medicine and create a telephone list
  • Ascertain all the hospitals with dermatology wards in Italy and export the contact data to Excel

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dr74m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com    For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-hospital-inpatient-informationspecialities--equipmentsurgery-statistics-register-2020-301198041.html

SOURCE Research and Markets