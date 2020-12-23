European Hospital Inpatient Information/Specialities & Equipment/Surgery Statistics Register 2020
Detailed hospital-level inpatient statistics in 4 major European countries: Germany, France, Spain, The United Kingdom
In the four countries:
- 4,887 Acute hospitals
- Up to 183 different inpatient diagnoses
- Unrestricted access
- No download limits
With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:
- Find all the hospitals in France that treat breast cancer
- Create a complete list, including the number of cases per year
- Produce report-ready charts, graphs and maps. In less than 1 hour, you can produce a detailed, accurate and comprehensive bespoke report
Vital information for marketing, sales and business development.
European Hospital Register - Surgery Statistics Detailed hospital-level surgery statistics in 4 major European countries:
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- The United Kingdom
In the four countries:
- 3,823 Surgical hospitals
- Up to 780 different surgical procedures
- Unrestricted access
- No download limits
With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:
- Find all the hospitals in Germany that perform knee replacements
- Create a complete list, including the number of procedures per year
- Produce report-ready charts, graphs and maps
European Hospital Register - Specialities & Equipment - Comprehensive on-line hospital database Europe - 19,000+ hospitals in 23 countries In the 23 countries:
- Total Healthcare Expenditure: ?1,028,683,000 million
- Total Population: 390,194,000
An annual licence to the European Hospital Register gives:
- A continuously updated database
- Unrestricted access
- Unlimited data downloads Extensive
- 130 different criteria including 116 medical specialities
With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:
- Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports and ASCII files
- Find all the hospitals in Switzerland and Austria with ophthalmic surgery and create a mailing list
- Identify all the public psychiatric hospitals in Germany and categorize them by size
- Discover how many hospitals in the United Kingdom use alternative medicine and create a telephone list
- Ascertain all the hospitals with dermatology wards in Italy and export the contact data to Excel
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dr74m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
