European Hospital Inpatient Information/Specialities & Equipment/Surgery Statistics Register 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Hospital Register - Inpatient Information/Specialities & Equipment/Surgery Statistics" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Detailed hospital-level inpatient statistics in 4 major European countries: Germany, France, Spain, The United Kingdom

In the four countries:

4,887 Acute hospitals

Up to 183 different inpatient diagnoses

Unrestricted access

No download limits

With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:

Find all the hospitals in France that treat breast cancer

Create a complete list, including the number of cases per year

Produce report-ready charts, graphs and maps. In less than 1 hour, you can produce a detailed, accurate and comprehensive bespoke report

Vital information for marketing, sales and business development.

European Hospital Register - Surgery Statistics Detailed hospital-level surgery statistics in 4 major European countries:

Germany

France

Spain

The United Kingdom

In the four countries:

3,823 Surgical hospitals

Up to 780 different surgical procedures

Unrestricted access

No download limits

With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:

Find all the hospitals in Germany that perform knee replacements

Create a complete list, including the number of procedures per year

Produce report-ready charts, graphs and maps

In less than 1 hour, you can produce a detailed, accurate and comprehensive bespoke report. Vital information for marketing, sales and business development. European Hospital Register - Specialities & Equipment - Comprehensive on-line hospital database Europe - 19,000+ hospitals in 23 countries In the 23 countries:

Total Healthcare Expenditure: ?1,028,683,000 million

Total Population: 390,194,000

An annual licence to the European Hospital Register gives:

A continuously updated database

Unrestricted access

Unlimited data downloads Extensive

130 different criteria including 116 medical specialities

With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:

Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports and ASCII files

Find all the hospitals in Switzerland and Austria with ophthalmic surgery and create a mailing list

Identify all the public psychiatric hospitals in Germany and categorize them by size

Discover how many hospitals in the United Kingdom use alternative medicine and create a telephone list

Ascertain all the hospitals with dermatology wards in Italy and export the contact data to Excel

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dr74m

