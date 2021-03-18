European Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis To 2026, By Product, Distribution Channel, End-User, Country And Companies

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Hand Sanitizer Market - By Product (Gel, Foam, Spray and Other), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-User (Hospitals, Hotels, Households and Others), Country, Companies" report has been added...

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Hand Sanitizer Market - By Product (Gel, Foam, Spray and Other), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-User (Hospitals, Hotels, Households and Others), Country, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per this analysis, Europe Hand Sanitizer Market will be US$ 2.1 Billion by 2026.

The surge in consumer awareness regarding hand hygiene, health and wellness to prevent transmission of diseases has boosted the European hand sanitizer market. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the demand for hand sanitizer by many times in Europe.

Due to the rise in of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths; European governments released measures to control it by using hand hygiene maintenance. This includes regular practice of using hand sanitize

This report provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Europe Hand Sanitizer Industry

Company Analysis

Ecolab

Sanofi

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Kimber ly- Clark Corporation

Unilever plc

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research & Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market 6. Market Share Analysis - Europe Hand Sanitizer6.1 By Products6.2 By Distribution Channels6.3 By End User6.4 By Country 7. Products- Europe Hand Sanitizer Market7.1 Gel7.2 Foam7.3 Spray7.4 Others 8. Distribution Channel - Europe Hand Sanitizer Market8.1 Offline8.2 Online 9. End User - Europe Hand Sanitizer Market9.1 Hospitals9.2 Restaurants and Hotels9.3 Households9.4 Others 10. Country - Europe Hand Sanitizer Market10.1 Germany10.2 U.K.10.3 France10.4 Italy10.5 Spain10.6 Russia10.7 Rest of Europe 11. Company Analysis

