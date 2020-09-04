European Digital Respiratory Solutions Market Outlook 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact Assessment

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Digital Respiratory Solutions Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Indication (Asthma, COPD), Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Digital Respiratory Solutions Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Indication (Asthma, COPD), Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European digital respiratory solutions market reached $2.75 million in 2019 and will grow by 35.9% annually over 2020-2026, owing to the rising demand for respiratory aids and air purification amid COVID-19 pandemic.The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.Highlighted with 34 tables and 43 figures, this 106-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe digital respiratory solutions market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints & Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe digital respiratory solutions market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Country. Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.Therapeutic Devices

Inhalers

Nebulizers

Diagnostic Devices

Spirometers

Asthma Monitors

Other Diagnostic Devices

Sensors and Apps Based on Indication, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

COVID-19 Caused Diseases

Other Diseases

Based on Distribution Channel, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Indication, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe digital respiratory solutions market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions. Key Players

3M Health Care Limited

Health Care Limited Adherium Limited

Amiko Digital Health Limited

AsthmaMD

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Capsule Technologies, Inc.

Cohero Health

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Kaia Health Software GmbH

Medical International Research (MIR)

Novartis AG

NuvoAir

Reciprocal Labs (Propeller Health)

Sensiron AG

Tactio Health

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered 1 Introduction1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 1.2 Research Methodology 1.3 Executive Summary 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast 2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 2.2 Major Growth Drivers 2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type3.1 Market Overview by Product Type 3.2 Therapeutic Devices 3.2.1 Inhalers 3.2.2 Nebulizers 3.3 Diagnostic Devices 3.3.1 Spirometers 3.3.2 Asthma Monitors 3.3.3 Other Diagnostic Devices 3.4 Sensors and Apps 4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Indication4.1 Market Overview by Indication 4.2 Asthma 4.3 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) 4.4 COVID-19 Caused Diseases 4.5 Other Diseases 5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Distribution Channel5.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel 5.2 Hospital Pharmacies 5.3 Retail Pharmacies 5.4 Online Pharmacies 6 European Market 2019-2030 by Country6.1 Overview of European Market 6.2 Germany 6.3 UK 6.4 France 6.5 Spain 6.6 Italy 6.7 Russia 6.8 Rest of European Market 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 7.3 Company Profiles

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management8.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market 8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10eil8

