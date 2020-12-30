European Datawarehouse Submits Application To FCA To Be Registered As A UK Securitisation Repository

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European DataWarehouse (EDW) today announced it has submitted its application to become a Securitisation Repository in the UK registered and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The extensive application describes in detail the sound operational and technical aspects of the company and its market-leading reporting solutions which are necessary for EDW to collect and maintain UK securitisation records.

Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo, Chairman of European DataWarehouse stated: "Building on its proven track record as the designated securitisation repository of the Eurosystem, I am confident that EDW will submit a successful application and be named as a securitisation repository with the FCA."

This release follows earlier announcements from European DataWarehouse regarding the establishment of a UK subsidiary, European DataWarehouse Ltd, as well as a UK office. These developments, along with today's press release, demonstrate European DataWarehouse's ongoing commitment to its UK customers before and beyond Brexit.

European DataWarehouse was established as part of the implementation of the European Central Bank's ABS loan-level initiative. Since its inception as an initiative by the leading participants of the European securitisation market, EDW acted as a repository that has collected loan-level data and relevant documentation for over 1,600 transactions.

About European DataWarehouse GmbH

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is the first and the only centralised data repository in Europe for collecting, validating and distributing detailed, standardised and asset class specific loan-level data for Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) and private whole loan portfolios. EDW stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure and designated by the Eurosystem, EDW aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's data, users are able to analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

