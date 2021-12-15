European Cycling Market Trends & Forecast Report 2021-2025 Featuring Giant, Merida, Accell Group, & Trek Bicycle

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Cycling Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The report provides a regional analysis of the cycling market, including the following regions: Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the cycling market.

The bicycle industry is segmented into traditional bikes, electric bikes and parts, accessories & clothing. Traditional bikes refers to a bicycle, which is a human-powered, pedal-driven, single-track vehicle, having two wheels attached to a frame, one behind the other, whereas, electric bikes which are cycles with an integrated electric motor used to assist propulsion.

The parts, accessories and clothing (commonly abbreviated as PAC) which can be subdivided on the basis of its product type (Spare Parts, Accessories, and Clothing), on the basis of its end users (Men, Women, and kids), and by sales channels (offline and online).

While most of the industries worldwide suffered a negative impact of COVID-19, the cycling market witnessed a positive impact on it. There was a sudden rise in the demand for cycles, especially for the electric bikes. This owed to the European Union concern to stand by the achievement of the zero-emission by 2030 goal as declared during the Paris-Climate Agreement in 2015. Most of the European countries like Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Latvia, and many more focused on cycling industry to persuade revival of their economy by contributing to the improvising the cycling infrastructure.

The European cycling market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The European cycling market is expected to increase due to the increasing enthusiasm to ride a cycle, preferences for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and the protective attitude of people towards the environment in recent times. Yet the market faces some challenges such as volatile pricing of raw materials, high maintenance cost, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall cycling market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The European cycling market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of cycling and e-bikes produce different types of products to cater to the needs of various sectors.

The key players of the European Cycling market are Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Accell Group NV, and Trek Bicycle Corporation are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Cycle: An Introduction2.2 Cycling Business Distribution2.2.1 Traditional Bikes Segmentation2.2.2 Electric Bikes Segmentation2.2.3 Parts, Accessories and Clothing (PAC) Segmentation2.3 History of Cycle: Timeline

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 European Cycling Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 European Cycling Market by Value3.1.2 European Cycling Market by Product Type (Traditional Bikes, Electric Bikes, & Parts,Accessories, and Clothing (PAC))

3.2 European Cycling Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 European Traditional Bikes Market by Value3.2.2 European Electric Bikes Market by Value3.2.3 European Parts, Accessories, and Clothing (PAC) Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Germany Cycling Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Germany Cycling Market by Value4.1.2 Germany Traditional Bikes Market by Value4.1.3 Germany Electric-Bikes Market by Value4.1.4 Germany Electric-Bikes Market Value by Distribution Channel4.1.5 Germany PAC Market by Value4.1.6 Germany PAC Market Value by Distribution Channel

4.2 France Cycling Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 France Cycling Market by Value4.2.2 France Traditional Bikes Market by Value4.2.3 France Electric Bikes Market by Value4.2.4 France PAC Market by Value

4.3 Italy Cycling Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Italy Cycling Market by Value4.3.2 Italy Traditional Bikes Market by Value4.3.3 Italy Electric Bikes Market by Value4.3.4 Italy PAC Market by Value

4.4 Spain Cycling Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Spain Cycling Market by Value4.4.2 Spain Traditional Bikes Market by Value4.4.3 Spain Electric Bikes Market by Value4.4.4 Spain PAC Market by Value

4.5 Rest of Europe Cycling Market: An Analysis4.5.1 Rest of Europe Cycling Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 COVID Impact on European Traditional Bikes Market5.2 COVID Impact on European E-Bike Market5.3 COVID Impact on European Public Transportation5.4 COVID Impact on European Economy5.5 COVID Impact on European Cycling Funds

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver6.1.1 Raising Health Conscious Population in Europe6.1.2 Rising Concern over CO2 Emission6.1.3 Increasing Traffic Congestion6.1.4 Rapid Urbanization6.1.5 Volatile Fuel Prices6.1.6 Growing Tourism in Europe

6.2 Challenges6.2.1. Volatile Pricing of Aluminum6.2.2 High Maintenance Cost

6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Surging Demand for Renewable Consumption6.3.2 Falling Down Of Lithium-ion-Battery Prices6.3.3 Use of Bamboo E-Bike Frame

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 European Cycling and Electric Bike Market Players: A Financial Comparison7.2 European Cycling and Electric Bike Online Market Players Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview8.2 Financial Overview8.3 Business Strategy

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Accell Group NV

Trek Bicycle Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14seu5

