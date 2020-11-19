European Bioreactors Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 And The Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Bioreactors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact - Regional Analysis and Market Forecasts by Cell, Molecule, Technology and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European bioreactors market is expected to reach US$ 1,512.45 Mn by 2027 from US$ 885.26 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the European bioreactors market is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors. However, stringent regulatory frameworks in different countries hinder the market growth in the region. Additionally, technological advancements in bioreactors and rising demand for personalized medicines are likely to boost the growth of the European bioreactors market during the forecast period. The pharmaceuticals industry has been growing at an unprecedented pace in the recent years, and with this the biopharmaceuticals market is also expanding. With the aging population and rising healthcare standards, the demand for pharmaceutical products has been escalating in European countries. The strong demand for drugs and pharmaceuticals has been driving the growth of The European bioreactors market. Moreover, increasing approvals in gene and cell therapies are favoring the growth of the bioreactors market in Europe. The approved gene therapies are Glybera-used to treat Lipoprotein Lipase Deficiency, and Strimvelis- treating ADA-Severe Combined Immunodeficiency. The factors mentioned above are increasing the demand for the large-scale production of various therapeutic substances, thereby encouraging companies to deploy more bioreactors in their production facilities. Europe has been massively hit by the recent COVID-19 pandemic that has affected many of its countries on a large scale. Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, and France, among others, are continually witnessing rise in number of positive cases every day. The dependency of European country on China for raw materials is hampering the pharmaceutical supply in the region. These factors are majorly anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in Europe. According to data published in a newsletter in March 2020, the Majority of the European pharmaceutical companies have manufacturing facilities located in India, while they procure ~70.0% of the raw ingredients from China. Thus, the lockdown and industrial shutdown in different countries are likely to hamper whole supply chain, which will ultimately hamper the growth of the bioreactors market in Europe.In 2019, the mammalian cells segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe bioreactors market. However, the yeast cells segment is estimated to report the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Yeasts are cost-effective, fast-growing, and can be used for high-density cell cultures in bioreactors. Moreover rapid growth rate, easy genetic manipulation, complete genome sequence knowledge, cost-effective growth medium requirements, and post-translational modifications flexibility make yeasts perfect hosts for recombinant protein expression. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Europe Bioreactors Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Europe Bioreactors Market - Market Landscape 5. Europe Bioreactors Market - Key Market Dynamics 6. Bioreactors Market - Europe Analysis 7. Europe Bioreactors Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - By Cell 8. Europe Bioreactors Market Analysis - By Molecule 9. Europe Bioreactors Market Analysis - By Technology 10. Europe Bioreactors Market Analysis - By End-User 11. Bioreactors Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis 12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Bioreactors Market 13. Company Profiles

Sartorius AG

Cellexus

bbi-biotech GmbH

GEA Group

Applikon Biotechnology BV

Merck KGaA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a428n

