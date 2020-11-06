Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market (2020 To 2025) - By Product Type, Power Range, Application, End-user And Country

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Product Type, by Power Range, by Application, by End User, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Growing technological advances in developing economies and increased awareness along with the demand for energy efficiency are expected to be the main driving factors for the variable frequency drive (VFD) market over the coming years. In addition, ongoing investment in raising awareness about energy efficiency is also anticipated to act as a major driving force. Electric drive technology is undergoing a new revolution with the ongoing development and advancement in computing, automatic control, and power electronics technologies. Major vendors are focused on developing new products to improve company competitiveness and energy efficiency, which boosts market growth.In addition, the expansion of the application field of variable frequency drive in the pulp and paper and food processing industries will fuel market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the compatibility of new VFD motors with existing ones improves the adoption of various drives such as AC drive, DC drive, and servo drive throughout major end-user industries around the world. Technical problems associated with variable frequency drive, however, are impeding market growth. Furthermore, high initial costs are expected to discourage the adoption of variable frequency drive in developing regions.Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into AC Drives, DC Drives and Servo Drives. Based on Power Range, the market is segmented into Low, Medium, Micro and High. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pumps, Electric Fans, HVAC, Conveyers and Extruders & Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Industrial, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Automotive and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Hitachi, Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Nidec Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., and The Danfoss Group Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Geographical Expansions3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2015, Jan - 2019, Nov) Leading Players Chapter 4. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market by Product Type4.1 Europe Variable Frequency Drive AC Drives Market by Country4.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drive DC Drives Market by Country4.3 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Servo Drives Market by Country Chapter 5. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market by Power Range5.1 Europe Low Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country5.2 Europe Medium Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country5.3 Europe Micro Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country5.4 Europe High Power Range Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country Chapter 6. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market by Application6.1 Europe Pumps Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country6.2 Europe Electric Fans Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country6.3 Europe HVAC Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country6.4 Europe Conveyers Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country6.5 Europe Extruders & Others Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country Chapter 7. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market by End User7.1 Europe Oil & Gas Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country7.2 Europe Industrial Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country7.3 Europe Food & Beverages Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country7.4 Europe Power Generation Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country7.5 Europe Infrastructure Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country7.6 Europe Automotive Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country7.7 Europe Others Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country Chapter 8. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country8.1 Germany Variable Frequency Drive Market8.2 UK Variable Frequency Drive Market8.3 France Variable Frequency Drive Market8.4 Russia Variable Frequency Drive Market8.5 Spain Variable Frequency Drive Market8.6 Italy Variable Frequency Drive Market8.7 Rest of Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 ABB Group9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.1.4 Research & Development Expense9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.1.5.3 Geographical Expansions:9.1.6 SWOT Analysis9.2 Hitachi, Ltd.9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:9.2.6 SWOT Analysis9.3 Eaton Corporation PLC9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.3.4 Regional analysis9.3.5 Research & Development Expense9.3.6 Recent strategies and developments:9.3.6.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.3.6.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.3.6.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.3.7 Swot Analysis9.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc.9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Financial Analysis9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.4.4 Research & Development Expenses9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.4.6 SWOT Analysis9.5 Nidec Corporation9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Financial Analysis9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.5.4 Research & Development Expense9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.5.5.3 Geographical Expansions:9.5.6 SWOT Analysis9.6 Siemens AG9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Financial Analysis9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.6.4 Research & Development Expense9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.6.6 SWOT Analysis9.7 Schneider Electric SE9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Financial Analysis9.7.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis9.7.4 Research & Development Expense9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.7.5.2 Geographical Expansions:9.7.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.7.6 SWOT Analysis9.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Financial Analysis9.8.3 Segmental Analysis9.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:9.8.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.8.5 SWOT Analysis9.9 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Furukawa Group)9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Financial Analysis9.9.3 Segmental Analysis9.9.4 Research & Development Expense9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.9.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.1 The Danfoss Group9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Financial Analysis9.10.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis9.10.4 Research & Development Expense9.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.10.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.10.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okwdz4

