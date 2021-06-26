Europe To Lead Fat, Oil, & Grease Separators Market In The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry|Technavio

"Growing applications across various industries and the Growing need to prevent sewer blockages and overflows will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe will lead the oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market and has the potential to reach USD 310.68 million by 2024. APAC will contribute to the highest incremental growth of 33%. China and Japan are the key markets for fat, oil, and grease separators in APAC and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period, says Technavio, a leading market research company.

Technavio's report on " Fat, Oil, and Grease Separators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" reveals that the market has the potential to reach USD 195.22 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Leading Regional Analysis of Fat, Oil, and Grease Separators Market 2020-2024:

Technavio identifies North America as the second-highest country, where the Fat, Oil, and Grease Separators Market will have the potential to reach USD 284.85 million by 2024. Factors such as the growth of the food processing industries and the presence of strict regulations preventing the discharge of fat, oil, and grease into sewer systems will drive the adoption of fat, oil, and grease separators in North America during the forecast period.

APAC will be the third-highest country, where the Fat, Oil, and Grease Separators Market will have the potential to reach USD 284.53 million by 2024. Factors such as the increasing incidences of sewer system blockage and the presence of stringent regulations promoting the use of fat, oil, and grease separators in countries such as Japan and Australia will market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Fat, Oil, and Grease Separators Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry during 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the fat, oil, and grease separators market report provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ACO Severin Ahlmann GmbH & Co. KG, ALAR Engineering Corp., Aqua Cure Ltd., Cleveland Biotech Ltd., Daiki Axis Co. Ltd., GAEAU Group, Goslyn Environmental Systems, KESSEL AG, Roto Group LLC, and Thermaco Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Fat, Oil, and Grease Separators Market Size

Fat, Oil, and Grease Separators Market Trends

Fat, Oil, and Grease Separators Market Analysis

