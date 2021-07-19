Europe Steel Market Report 2021-2025 - Emerging Role Of Steel In Renewable Energy Sector / High Consumption Of Electrical Steel In Transformers And Motors / Accelerating Demand For Finished Steel

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Steel Market (Production, Imports & Exports) Report with Potential Impact of COVID-19: 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The European steel market is expected to reach US$107.5 billion in 2025, at a negative CAGR of 3.03%, for the duration spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as growth in automotive production, rising use of major home appliances, upsurge in construction & heavy equipment sales, accelerating demand for finished steel products, and rapid urbanization would generate market value.

However, rising penetration of electric vehicles and steel price volatility are the challenges faced by the market. A few notable trends may include the emerging role of steel in the renewable energy sector, high consumption of electric steel in transformers & motors, and adoption of green steel.

The steel market is highly concentrated to a few large players, as the importance of scale economies favours concentration to larger companies. However, as the steel market remains highly cyclical, it is subject to intense competition.

The main challenges that steelmakers face include: volatility, shifting demand centers, complex supply chains, productivity and cost efficiency. The market is also affected by general economic conditions and end-use markets, including the automotive, appliance, construction and energy industries. As these industries experience a downturn, the steel market usually follows their trend.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc in the European steel industry, as companies were forced to shut down and business operations were halted in order to curb the spread of the virus. Manufacturing facilities witnessed the sudden closure for a particular period. Steel manufacturing plants had to direct their activities in the production of medical oxygen, which halted the operation of oxygen furnaces. These factors had a significant and long term impact on the steel industry in Europe.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the European steel market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ArcelorMittal, Thyssenkrupp, Salzgitter AG, Acerinox, Aperam and Tata Steel Europe ) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Steel Manufacturers

Scrap Steel Providers

Finished Steel Producers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users (Automotive Industry, Construction Industry, Domestic Appliances Market and Others)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Major Types of Steel1.3 Different Grading System of Steel1.4 Application of Steel by End-Uses1.5 Fundamental Forces for Shaping Steel Industry Dynamics1.6 Steel Mine-to-Market Value Chain 2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Decline in Steel Production2.2 Downfall in Steel Consumption Growth Rate2.3 Impact on Scrap Usage 3. Europe Market Analysis3.1 Europe Steel Market by Value3.2 Europe Steel Market Forecast by Value3.3 Europe Steel Market by Regions3.4 Europe Crude Steel Production3.5 Europe Crude Steel Production by Production Route3.5.1 Europe Basic Oxygen Furnace Steel Production3.5.2 Europe Electric Arc Furnace Steel Production3.6 Europe Crude Steel Production by Quality3.6.1 Europe Carbon Steel Non Alloy Production3.6.2 Europe Carbon Steel Other Alloy Production3.6.3 Europe Stainless Steel Production3.7 Europe Crude Steel Production by Product3.7.1 Europe Steel Flat Products Production3.7.2 Europe Steel Long Products Production3.8 Europe Finished Steel Import3.9 Europe Finished Steel Import by Products3.9.1 Europe Finished Flat Products Import3.9.2 Europe Finished Flat Products Import by Regions3.9.3 Europe Finished Long Products Import3.9.4 Europe Finished Long Products Import by Regions3.10 Europe Finished Steel Export3.11 Europe Finished Steel Export by Products3.11.1 Europe Finished Flat Products Export3.11.2 Europe Finished Flat Products Export by Regions3.11.3 Europe Finished Long Products Export3.11.4 Europe Finished Long Products Export by Region 4. Regional Market4.1 Germany4.1.1 Germany Steel Market by Value4.1.2 Germany Steel Market Forecast by Value4.1.3 Germany Crude Steel Production4.2 Italy4.3 France4.4 Spain4.5 The U.K. 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growth in Automotive Production5.1.2 Rising Use of Major Home Appliances5.1.3 Upsurge in Construction & Heavy Equipment Sales5.1.4 Accelerating Demand for Finished Steel Products5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization5.2 Key Trends and Developments5.2.1 Emerging Role of Steel in Renewable Energy Sector5.2.2 High Consumption of Electrical Steel in Transformers and Motors5.2.3 Adoption of Green Steel5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Rising Penetration of Electric Vehicle5.3.2 Steel Price Volatility 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Europe Market6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison6.1.3 Key Players - Steel Production Capacity6.1.4 Europe Decarbonisation Ambitions & Technologies by Key Players6.1.5 Europe Steel Market Volume Share by Key Players 7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview7.3 Business Strategies

Acerinox

Aperam

ArcelorMittal

Salzgitter AG

Tata Steel Europe

Thyssenkrupp

