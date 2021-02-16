Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO) Markets, 2020-2030: Infectious Diseases, Oncology , Metabolic, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2020-2030 by Service, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European pharmaceutical CRO market accounted for $11.96 billion in 2019 and will grow by 7.9% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising incidence of disease, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing dependence on contract research organizations due to improved efficiency and productivity.Highlighted with 36 tables and 45 figures, this report is based on comprehensive research of the entire Europe pharmaceutical CRO market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies of the period 2015-2019 and provides a forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe pharmaceutical CRO market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe pharmaceutical CRO market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions. Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Charles River Laboratories

CMIC Co. Ltd

Covance Inc.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd

ICON Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

LSK Europe Pharma Service Co Ltd

Novotech Pty Ltd

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD)

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Quanticate Ltd

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd

SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)

Syneos Health Inc.

WuXi AppTec Inc.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope1.1.1 Industry Definition1.1.2 Research Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology1.2.2 Market Assumption1.2.3 Secondary Data1.2.4 Primary Data1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation1.2.7 Research Limitations1.3 Executive Summary 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Service3.1 Market Overview by Service3.2 CRO for Pre-clinical Development3.3 CRO for Phase I Trials3.4 CRO for Phase II Trials3.5 CRO for Phase III Trials3.6 CRO for Phase IV Trials3.7 Laboratory Services3.8 Consulting Services3.9 Data Management Services 4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Therapeutic Application4.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Application4.2 Infectious Diseases4.3 Oncology4.4 Metabolic Disorders4.5 Cardiovascular Disorders4.6 Central Nervous System4.7 Respiratory Disorders4.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders4.9 Other Therapeutic Applications 5 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User5.1 Market Overview by End User5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies5.3 Medical Device Companies5.4 Academic Institutes 6 European Market 2019-2030 by Country6.1 Overview of European Market6.2 Germany6.3 UK6.4 France6.5 Spain6.6 Italy6.7 Russia6.8 Rest of European Market 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Overview of Key Vendors7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A7.3 Company Profiles 8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management8.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmnh7c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-pharmaceutical-contract-research-organization-cro-markets-2020-2030-infectious-diseases-oncology--metabolic-cardiovascular-central-nervous-system-respiratory-gastrointestinal-301228896.html

SOURCE Research and Markets