Europe Is Top Destination For US Travelers Amid Entry Rule Change

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, travel to Europe will reach its highest point in over a year, accounting for 40% of all trips that month, according to travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth.com. This comes as the EU recommends restricting entry to US travelers amid the spreading Delta variant.

Half of Squaremouth's reported top destinations for the month of September are countries within the European Union: Italy, Greece, France, Spain and Croatia, with almost $9 million in insured trip expenses to these countries.

Here's what travelers need to know about travel insurance coverage for border restrictions:

Border Closures Rarely Trigger Cancellation Coverage

Border closures and respective travel restrictions are one of the largest gaps in coverage within standard travel insurance policies at the moment, says Squaremouth.

Cancel For Any Reason Gives The Best Chance of Coverage

The Cancel For Any Reason upgrade is still widely available for travelers who have recently booked trips, and are concerned about lingering or new border closures at their destination.

Cancel For Any Reason is a time sensitive benefit that is only available shortly after a traveler books their trip, typically up to 21 days following their first booking. This benefit reimburses up to 75% of the insured trip cost.

Unfortunately, this means the Cancel For Any Reason benefit is no longer available for travelers who booked their trip to a European country more than three weeks ago.

