Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market Report 2020: Stringent Government Regulations In The European Union To Propel Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by End Use (Cement, Food, Metals, Power, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Paper & Pulp, Plastic), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe industrial air filtration market size is expected to reach USD 4.61 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market Report Highlights

HEPA filters are projected to expand at a CAGR of over 7.2% over the forecast period. This upsurge is attributed to its technical benefits such as greater machine availability and reliability, maintenance of high initial power output, improved efficiency, increased component life, zero production downtime, and lower emissions

Oil mist collectors are also expected to exhibit significant penetration and growth over the next few years. This can be attributed to increasing applications across the food and beverage and metal processing industry. Their ability to eliminate any air-borne contaminants and improving the food quality as well as safety is also expected to power the segment growth

Food end-use segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 8% from 202 to 2027. Stringent sanitary regulations, cross contamination, and/or food handling regulations, are some of the factors expected to favourably impact the growth

Stringent government regulations, intense competition among key players, technological advancements, and the development of cost-effective filtration solutions is expected to positively impact the growth. Furthermore, factors such as increased investments in industrial applications, stricter environmental constraints along with environment awareness are also anticipated to fuel the market growth.The market is expected to witness significant growth on account of stringent government regulations in the European Union (EU). The market for industrial air filtration in Europe is expected to be primarily driven by the enforcement of occupational health and safety regulations. Favorable government regulations create and drive the demand for products that help limit emissions. The Directive on Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control (IPPC) along with several sectoral directives on large combustions plants set emission limit values (ELVs) designed to deliver reductions in anthropogenic emissions to air from industrial sources. Furthermore, the formulation of EN 779:2011, a European standard for particulate air filters is also expected to fuel the demand over the forecast period. The new standard will help eliminate several issues related to synthetic filters and filter performance.Financial drivers may also play a key role in incentivizing end users to enhance manufacturing performance and reduce costs. The key requirement of the IPPC Directive is the application of Best Available Techniques (BAT). The main objective of this policy is to stimulate the diffusion of several advanced environmental technologies across diverse industries. This objective is achieved through the BREF process that defines techniques as being BAT and at the same time outlines BAT emission levels for use across the EU.Surging demand for products that deliver high-performance and improved efficiency, while at the same time reduce energy consumption, is also expected to favorably impact the regional growth over the forecast period. High efficiency is a key requirement for any industrial air filtration system. Additionally, filter media performance is also crucial in any industrial air filtration system, and therefore, manufacturers emphasize on developing more efficient solutions without compromising on other filtration requirements.The emergence of new raw materials including, small fibers coupled with advancements in the non-woven technology is expected to offer avenues for the market growth over the forecast period. Owing to this, manufacturers are taking R&D initiatives to innovate in the field of nanotechnology and small fibers. However, high cost of materials is expected to hinder the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Industrial Air Filtration Industry Outlook3.1. Market Segmentation3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2016 - 20273.3. Value Chain Analysis3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market driver analysis3.4.1.1. Stringent government regulations3.4.1.2. Need to achieve energy efficiency3.4.2. Market restraint analysis3.4.2.1. Cost concerns3.5. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.7. Company Market share Analysis, 20183.8. PEST Analysis3.9. Technology Landscape3.10. Regulatory Landscape Chapter 4. Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market: Product Outlook4.1. Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2019 & 2027 (USD Million)4.2. Dust Collectors4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)4.3. Oil Mist Collectors4.4. HEPA Filters4.5. Cartridge Collectors & Filters (CC&F)4.6. Baghouse Filters4.7. Welding Fume Extractors4.8. Wet Scrubbers4.9. Dry Scrubbers Chapter 5. Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market: End Use Outlook5.1. Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2019 & 2027 (USD Million)5.2. Cement5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)5.3. Food5.4. Metals5.5. Power5.6. Pharmaceutical5.7. Agriculture5.8. Paper & Pulp and Woodworking5.9. Plastic5.10. Others Chapter 6. Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market: Regional Outlook6.1. Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Country, 2019 & 2027 (USD Million)6.2. Europe6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)6.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts by end use, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)6.2.4. U.K.6.2.5. Germany6.2.6. France6.2.7. Italy6.2.8. Turkey6.2.9. Sweden 6.2.10. Spain 6.2.11. Poland Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

