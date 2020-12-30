Europe Fleet Management Markets Report 2020-2025 Featuring OEM Products And Strategies, International Aftermarket Solution Providers & Regional Aftermarket Solution Providers

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management in Europe - 15th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fleet management in Europe is the fifteenth consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the fleet management market in this region. This strategic research report provides you with 280 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions. Highlights from the fifteenth edition of this report:

Insights from 50 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Europe .

. A comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated and new profiles of 113 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from truck, trailer and construction equipment brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary 1 Commercial vehicle fleets in Europe1.1 Light commercial vehicles1.2 Medium and heavy trucks1.3 Buses and coaches 1.4 Trailers and semi-trailers1.5 Off-road construction and agriculture equipment1.6 Company owned passenger cars1.7 Ownership structure1.7.1 Statistical estimates by industry and company size1.7.2 Light commercial vehicle fleets 1.7.3 Medium and heavy commercial vehicle fleets 2 Fleet management solutions 2.1 Fleet management infrastructure 2.1.1 Vehicle segment2.1.2 GNSS segment 2.1.3 Network segment 2.1.4 Backoffice segment 2.2 Vehicle management2.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning2.2.2 Security tracking2.2.3 Fuel card integration and reporting2.3 Driver management 2.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis2.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring2.3.3 Eco-driving schemes2.3.4 Insurance risk management2.4 Operations management2.4.1 Routing and navigation 2.4.2 Transport management 2.4.3 Mobile workforce management2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting2.5.1 Digital tachograph data download2.5.2 Electronic toll collection2.5.3 Other applications2.6 Business models 3 Market forecasts and trends3.1 Market analysis3.1.1 Fleet management installed base and unit shipments 3.1.2 Regional market dynamics3.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares3.1.4 Trailer telematics shipments, installed base and vendor market shares 3.2 Market drivers and barriers3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment3.2.2 Regulatory environment3.2.3 Competitive environment 3.2.4 Technology environment 3.3 Value chain analysis3.3.1 Telematics industry players 3.3.2 Automotive industry players3.3.3 Telecom industry players 3.3.4 IT industry players3.4 Future industry trends3.4.1 OEM fleet telematics market developments3.4.2 The impact of COVID-19 on the fleet management solution market 3.4.3 New features are continuously added to fleet management solutions 3.4.4 LCV manufacturers collaborating with aftermarket players3.4.5 Go-to-market strategy and pricing model evolution3.4.6 The emergence of alliances among FM solution vendors3.4.7 Insurance telematics for commercial fleets 3.4.8 Major tyre manufacturers invest in the commercial vehicle telematics market3.4.9 Fleet management services based on mobile app platforms 3.4.10 Big Data in the fleet management sector 3.4.11 More Pan-European players to enter the scene 3.4.12 FMS providers open up their platforms to third-party app developers 3.4.13 The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market 3.4.14 Autonomous and electric vehicle fleets to influence the FMS market 3.4.15 Mergers and acquisitions to continue in 2020-2021 3.4.16 The long-term evolution of the fleet management ecosystem 4 OEM products and strategies4.1 Truck manufacturers4.1.1 Daimler Group4.1.2 Volvo Group (including Renault Trucks)4.1.3 Scania 4.1.4 MAN Truck & Bus 4.1.5 DAF Trucks4.1.6 Iveco 4.2 Construction equipment manufacturers 4.2.1 Bobcat 4.2.2 Caterpillar4.2.3 Deere & Company 4.2.4 Hyundai Construction Equipment 4.2.5 JCB4.2.6 Komatsu 4.2.7 Volvo CE 4.3 Trailer manufacturers4.3.1 Schmitz Cargobull 4.3.2 Krone4.3.3 Kogel4.4 OE suppliers 4.4.1 Actia4.4.2 Continental4.4.3 Knorr-Bremse4.4.4 Stoneridge Electronics4.4.5 WABCO4.5 Hardware and software providers 4.5.1 Advantech 4.5.2 Aplicom4.5.3 CalAmp4.5.4 ERM Advanced Telematics4.5. IAV 4.5.6 John Deere Electronic Solutions4.5.7 Lantronix 4.5.8 Micronet4.5.9 Munic 4.5.10 PowerFleet (Cellocator) 4.5.11 Quake Global 4.5.12 Squarell Technology4.6 Video-based driver monitoring solution vendors4.6.1 CameraMatics 4.6.2 Lytx4.6.3 Seeing Machines4.6.4 SmartDrive Systems 4.6.5 SmartWitness4.6.6 Streamax4.6.7 SureCam4.6.8 VisionTrack 5 International aftermarket solution providers5.1 ABAX 5.2 AddSecure Smart Transport (Vehco)5.3 Astrata Europe 5.4 Cartrack5.5 Ctrack (Inseego) 5.6 Fleet Complete5.7 Garmin and partners 5.8 Geotab 5.9 Gurtam 5.10 Masternaut 5.11 MiX Telematics 5.12 ORBCOMM5.13 Samsara5.14 Teletrac Navman 5.15 Trackunit 5.16 Transics - a WABCO company5.17 Trimble 5.18 Verizon Connect 5.19 Viasat Group 5.20 Webfleet Solutions 6 Regional aftermarket solution providers6.1 Benelux and France6.1.1 Actia Telematics Services (Telefleet)6.1.2 Coyote (Traqueur) 6.1.3 EasyFleet6.1.4 Eliot6.1.5 FleetGO6.1.6 GeoDynamics6.1.7 GPS-Buddy6.1.8 Inter-Data6.1.9 Micpoint 6.1.10 Novacom Europe 6.1.11 OCEAN (Orange Business Services) 6.1.12 Optimum Automotive Group (Mapping Control) 6.1.13 Prometheus Informatics 6.1.14 RAM Mobile Data 6.1.15 Route42 6.1.16 RouteVision 6.1.17 Simpliciti 6.1.18 SoFleet (Synox) 6.1.19 SuiviDeFlotte.net 6.1.20 Suivo 6.1.21 TEKSAT6.2 Germany and Central Europe 6.2.1 ArealControl. 6.2.2 AROBS Transilvania Software 6.2.3 Bornemann6.2.4 CCS (Fleetcor) 6.2.5 Commander 6.2.6 CVS Mobile6.2.7 ENAiKOON6.2.8 ETA Automatizari Industriale6.2.9 Eurowag Telematics 6.2.10 GPS Bulgaria 6.2.11 i-Cell 6.2.12 iData 6.2.13 Idem Telematics 6.2.14 Logifleet 6.2.15 LOSTnFOUND (fleet.tech) 6.2.16 Mapon 6.2.17 Mireo 6.2.18 mobileObjects 6.2.19 Ruptela 6.2.20 Sherlog Technology 6.2.21 Spedion 6.2.22 Vimcar 6.2.23 VISPIRON 6.2.24 WebEye Telematics Group 6.2.25 Yellowfox 6.2.26 ZF Openmatics6.3 The Mediterranean6.3.1 Frotcom International6.3.2 G4S Telematix 6.3.3 GMV6.3.4 Infogestweb (Golia)6.3.5 Locatel 6.3.6 Loqus6.3.7 Macnil - Zucchetti Group6.3.8 Satdata6.3.9 Sateliun 6.3.10 Targa Telematics 6.3.11 Tecmic 6.3.12 Trackysat 6.3.13 Vodafone Automotive6.4 Nordic countries 6.4.1 Autogear 6.4.2 Automile 6.4.3 GpsGate 6.4.4 GSGroup6.4.5 GSMvalve6.4.6 Infobric Fleet 6.4.7 Locus Solutions6.4.8 Opter 6.4.9 Total Car 6.4.10 Triona 6.4.11 Zeekit6.5 UK and Ireland 6.5.1 3Dtracking 6.5.2 Aeromark6.5.3 BigChange6.5.4 CanTrack6.5.5 Connexas Group (Isotrak) 6.5.6 GreenRoad6.5.7 Matrix Telematics.. 6.5.8 Microlise 6.5.9 Quartix 6.5.10 Radius Telematics (Kinesis) 6.5.11 RAM Tracking 6.5.12 Satmo 6.5.13 Trakm8 6.5.14 Transpoco

