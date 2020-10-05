Europe Exhibitions & Events Market Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025: Impact Of COVID-19, Redesign Of Exhibition Models, Growing Use Of Big Data, Increased Focus On Insurance & Security

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exhibitions & Events Market in Europe - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European exhibition market size is expected to reach revenues of $18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The Europe exhibition market is likely to experience significant modifications with the use of big data analytics. It enables exhibitors in the region to make planned marketing programs, digital campaigns, and effective strategies that will drive market growth. Companies are using big data to provide valuable business intelligence to stay in line with the competition. Furthermore, the data gathered bits of help in better logistics planning, increases sponsorship opportunities, boosts events participation, and improves revenues, and helps increase the attendance rate at exhibitions. Moreover, the data can help crunch numbers for CRM, marketing, e-mail marketing, sales, and event management. The increasing presence of big data analytics is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the exhibition industry heavily by creating a huge domino effect. Companies that are involved in staging exhibitions and those that exhibit or source on trade fairs are already suffering immensely under the current wave of postponements and cancellations. In Europe, the sale generated by exhibiting companies accounts for $4.04 billion per quarter. The losses in Europe are expected to be relatively higher than APAC, with the exhibition industry in the region being the global leader in terms of quality, turnover, and venue capacity. Europe Exhibition Market Share & SegmentationThe Europe exhibition market research report includes a detailed segmentation by exhibition type, revenue stream, industry type, and geography. The B2B segment is the largest revenue contributor to the Europe Exhibition market. The segment is growing as B2B exhibitions have emerged as a powerful marketing-tool, information, and sales platforms. They offer presentation instruments for special market segments and initiate profits for exhibitors, visitors, organizers, service providers, and the local economy. It is also growing because several companies prefer this mode to promote their products. Further, low interest in traditional mass media increased consumer awareness, the need for personalization and customization, and the development of new technology-related media are driving the demand for B2B services in Europe. INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY Europe was the largest industry in the global exhibition market in 2019. Foreign companies see Germany as a presentation platform owing to the glamorous reputation of its exhibitions. Trade fairs are the most important instrument in B2B communications. They are one of the main reasons for event businesses to be one of the leading service sectors in Germany. The exhibition sector in Germany is a major global player and is the world's number one location for global tradeshows as it provides plenty of space for exhibitors. Germany headquarters five of the world's ten leading trade fair companies. INSIGHTS BY VENDORSThe European exhibition industry is projected to observe growing business consolidation due to the stable competitive climate. Product differentiation plays a vital role in surviving an extremely competitive environment. The key market players need to build high functionalities and continue to update their product portfolio to keep up with new technical advances, failing which they could lose market importance. Sellers are continually revising their tactics in accordance with the changing environment. The rapid competitive development and the advent of new players could adversely affect the competition among the vendors.

