Europe Excavator Market Outlook Report 2020-2025 Featuring Prominent Players - Caterpillar, CNH, John Deere, Kobelco, Liebherr

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Excavator Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report shows how the market has developed over the past years along with how the market is expected to grow in the forecasted period. Overall, the European market has shown impressive growth, but the progress is not evenly distributed over the region. Southern Europe is still comparably on a low level, but the gap between the north and south market have started getting smaller with governments effort of improvising the infrastructure in the overall region.The economic infrastructure investment needs for energy, transport, water and sanitation, and telecoms are as high as USD 810.46 Billion per year. This investment gap has shadowed its impact on the excavator markets. In contrast to this, the construction industry had a steady increase in YOY base after 2015. This growth is backed by a low interest rate, a stable economy, and a large young population of the region. This promising growth has made way for private and public investment in the industry.Not only the recovering construction industry but also the improving mining and quarrying sector have contributed immensely to the economic environment in the region. As both major segments have been growing, the demand for the excavator has been rising with its varied uses in the industries. The excavator market in the region is expected to grow in the forecasted period with a CAGR of less than 4%, but with an increase when compared to the current growth rate. Germany and the UK are the highest contributing individual countries in the region. While the market share of Germany is expected to decrease in the forecasted period, the UK market is expected to grow.The factors that act as a hindrance to the growth of the excavator market in the region are the ongoing political uncertainty and the unavailability of skilled labours. As the demand for the excavator has picked a pace around the region, the production capacities of the manufacturers have not to speed up. Many manufacturers have already reported being insufficient in obtaining components at the required rate. An additional factor in the very strong markets in Western Europe is the restricted availability of machine operators, which poses a natural limit to equipment sales. MAJOR COMPANIES PRESENT IN THE MARKETCaterpillar, CNH, John Deere, Kobelco, Liebherr CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

Geography: Europe

Base year: 2018-2019

Historical year: 2013-2014

Estimated year: 2019-2020

Forecasted year: 2024-2025

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Methodology 3. Global Excavator Market Outlook3.1. Market Size By Value3.1.1 Overall Market Size by Value3.2. Market Share3.2.1. By Application3.2.2. By Machinery type3.2.3. By Region3.2.4. By Country3.2.5. By Company 4. Europe Excavator Market Outlook4.1. Market Size By Value4.2. Market Share4.2.1. By Application4.2.2. By Machinery type4.2.3. By Country4.3. Germany Excavator Market Outlook4.4 UK Excavator Market Outlook4.5 France Excavator Market Outlook4.6 Italy Excavator Market Outlook4.7 Spain Excavator Market Outlook4.8 Russia Excavator Market Outlook4.9 Rest Of Europe Excavator Market Outlook 5. Global Excavator Market Dynamics5.1 Key Drivers5.2 Key Challenges 6. Market Trends & Developments 7. Company Profiles7.1 Caterpillar Private Limited7.2 CNH Industrial7.3 John Deere Ltd7.4 Kobe Steel Ltd7.5 Liebherr Group 8. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87wi0a

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-excavator-market-outlook-report-2020-2025-featuring-prominent-players---caterpillar-cnh-john-deere-kobelco-liebherr-301180996.html

SOURCE Research and Markets