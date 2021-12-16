Europe Energy As A Service (EaaS) Markets, 2021-2027 With Focus On UK, Germany, France, Italy, & Spain

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The "Europe Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe EaaS market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of around 14.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027)

The EaaS market growth in European countries is mainly driven by the factors such as rising preference towards decentralization power generation, low-cost renewable power generation, and increase in digitalization and transformation in power sectors. The advancement in smart monitoring systems has resulted in their increased adoption in energy sectors to continuous monitoring of energy consumption.

The presence of major players such as Engie, Siemens, Jonhson Control, Alpid, and Enel X, among others in the region and their contribution to offer highly efficient services to their customers also propelling the market growth. The rising need to overcome the dependence on non-renewable energy resources to reduce carbon emission has increased the demand for renewable energy sources, which in turn, accelerates the market growth.

However, the lack of skilled persons and challenges related to the deployment and integration of energy models are the factors projected to hamper the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period.

The Europe EaaS market is hardly hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, due pandemic various sectors such as industrial, commercial, transportation, construction, and others were closed regarding the lockdown imposed by the government in major economies, this led to less energy consumption by these sectors.

Disruptions in multiple supply chains across a variety of sectors occurred, especially at the beginning of the crisis, hence the market registered a decline in growth. In addition, delayed energy efficiency projects, owing to a temporary shutdown, resulting in low revenue generation for the manufacturers. Post Covid-19, the market will experience V-Shape recovery from the crises.

Based on type, the market is segmented into power generation services, operational and maintenance services, and energy efficiency and optimization services. Among these, the energy efficiency & optimization services segment is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing government initiative towards the adoption of renewable energy sources for the optimization of energy consumption in the commercial and industrial sectors.

Based on end-user, the energy as a service market is categorized into commercial, industrial, and others (government). Among these, the energy as a service in industrial end-user is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Whereas commercial sector is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to the establishment of educational institutions, healthcare institutes, information centres, airports, and others and increasing energy demand by these end-users.

Based on the demographic viewpoint, the Europe EaaS market has been segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe.

The UK is likely to hold a major share in the Europe EaaS market over the forecast period. Further, Alpiq, Blackstone Energy Services Inc., Blackstone Energy Services Inc., Enel X s.r.l., Enertika, ENGIE, Orsted A/S, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Veolia Environment SA, among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the European EaaS market.

New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players to sustain a strong position in the highly competitive market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Summary1.1. Research Methods and Tools1.2. Market Breakdown 2. Market Overview and Insights2.1. Scope of the Report2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends2.2.1. Key Findings2.2.2. Recommendations2.2.3. Conclusion 3. Competitive Landscape3.1. Key Company Analysis3.1.1. Overview3.1.2. Financial Analysis3.1.3. SWOT Analysis3.1.4. Recent Developments3.2. Key Strategy Analysis3.2.1. Alpiq Holding AG3.2.1.1. Overview3.2.1.2. Financial Analysis3.2.1.3. SWOT Analysis3.2.1.4. Recent Developments3.2.2. Enel X s.r.l.3.2.3. ENGIE3.2.4. Schneider Electric SE3.2.5. Siemens AG3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on key players 4. Market Determinants4.1. Motivators4.2. Restraints4.3. Opportunities 5. Market Segmentation5.1. Europe EaaS Market, ByType5.1.1. Power Generation Services5.1.2. Operational and Maintenance Services5.1.3. Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services5.2. Europe EaaS Market, ByEnd-User5.2.1. Commercial5.2.2. Industrial5.2.3. Others (Government) 6. Regional Analysis6.1. UK6.2. Germany6.3. Italy6.4. Spain6.5. France6.6. Rest of Europe 7. Company Profiles7.1. Alpiq Holding AG7.2. Blackstone Energy Services Inc.7.3. Carbon Lighthouse Inc.7.4. E.ON SE7.5. Enel X s.r.l.7.6. Enertika7.7. ENGIE7.8. Orsted A/S7.9. Schneider Electric SE7.10. Siemens AG7.11. Veolia Environment SA

