Europe E-Commerce Home Fitness Products Market Report 2021: Outbreak Of Covid-19 To Boost The Demand For Home Fitness Equipment

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe E-Commerce Home Fitness Products Market by Equipment Type: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe E-Commerce Home Fitness Products Market by Equipment Type: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fitness equipment is any machine or device required for physical exercise to manage overall weight, improve physical stamina, and develop muscular strength. The demand for fitness equipment has increased across Europe, due to increase in health awareness. In addition, physical exercise is advised during certain medical treatments. The most commonly used fitness equipment include treadmills, elliptical, stationary bicycles, and weightlifting machines & strength building machines. Increase in prevalence of obesity and rise in health consciousness have majorly boosted the growth of Europe home fitness products market.

Fitness equipment are widely used for physical fitness, weight management, and improving body stamina & muscular strength. Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in obese population, government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of Europe home fitness products market. However, counterfeiting and refurbishing of fitness equipment is a key restraining factor of the market. On the contrary, upsurge in youth population, improved lifestyle, and expansion of online channels are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players.

Europe's e-commerce fitness products market is segmented by equipment type, which includes cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and others. The cardiovascular training segment is further categorized into treadmills, stationary bikes & ellipticals, and others, whereas strength training equipment is subsegmented into free weights and others. Furthermore, the report includes revenue generated from the sales of home fitness products via e-commerce channels across Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Italy, and the rest of Europe.

Engaged stakeholders in the industry uses wide variety of marketing strategies in order to increase their product penetration amongst the consumers. These strategies include celebrity endorsements, organizing events, social media marketing, etc. Furthermore, leading players in the industry are now heavily investing in digital platforms in order to market their products. For instance, Technogym has introduced the new TECHNOGYM LIVE digital platform, offering end-users fitness trainers classes at home. Furthermore, leading players in the industry are integrating their platforms, to offer additional training experiences such as group cycling, running, rowing and boxing.

On the basis of equipment type, cardiovascular training equipment led in terms of market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that treadmills stationary bikes are widely accepted cardiovascular home fitness equipment.

Country wise, Germany dominated Europe's e-commerce home fitness products market, in terms of the share; however, the rest of Europe is poised to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players operating on the market include:

Johnson Fitness

Hansson International GmbH

Mst GmbH

Ise GmbH

Jordan Leisure Systems Ltd.

Escape Ltd.

Sport Tiedje

Hammer Sports

Sport Thieme

Horizon Fitness

Sporttec

Bad Company

Do Yoursports

Key Market Segments

By Equipment Type

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Treadmills

Stationary cycles

Elliptical and others

Strength training equipment

Free weights

Other

Other Equipment

By Region

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders1.3. Key market segments1.4. Research methodology

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Porter's five forces analysis3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers3.2.3. Threat of substitution3.2.4. Threat of new entrants3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Rise in fitness awareness and health concerns3.3.1.2. Upsurge in obese population across European countries3.3.1.3. Outbreak of COVID-19 to boost the demand for home fitness equipment3.3.2. Restraints3.3.2.1. Availability of refurbished products3.3.2.2. Availability of counterfeit brands3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Introduction of smart technologies3.4. Competition Analysis3.4.1. Product Extension Strategies3.4.2. Marketing Strategies3.4.3. Product mapping and comparison3.4.4. Company share analysis (2019)3.5. E-Commerce home fitness products market share comparison (2019 & 2018)3.6. Population involved in-home fitness activity by country (2019)3.7. Impact of Covid-193.8. Weight Based Strength Equipment: Competition Dashboard3.9. Global fitness equipment market vs. At-home fitness equipment: comparison matrix3.10. At-Home Fitness Equipment Market: Price Point Analysis By Product Type (2020)

CHAPTER 4: EUROPE E-COMMERCE HOME FITNESS PRODUCTS MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by equipment type4.2. Cardiovascular training equipment4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.1.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison by Equipment Type (2019)4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Strength training equipment4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.1.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison by Equipment Type (2019)4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Other equipment4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.1.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison (2019)4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: EUROPE E-COMMERCE HOME FITNESS PRODUCTS MARKET, BY COUNTRY5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by country5.2. Germany5.2.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by equipment type5.3. France5.3.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by equipment type5.4. Spain5.4.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by equipment type5.5. UK5.5.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by equipment type5.6. Italy5.6.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by equipment type5.7. Rest of Europe5.7.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by equipment type

CHAPTER 6: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE6.1. Top winning strategies6.2. Product mapping6.3. Competitive dashboard6.4. Competitive heat map6.5. Key developments

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1g0me

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-e-commerce-home-fitness-products-market-report-2021-outbreak-of-covid-19-to-boost-the-demand-for-home-fitness-equipment-301432397.html

SOURCE Research and Markets