Europe Cyber Security Market Report 2021: Market Is Driven By GDPR Compliance, 2017/679 For Ensuring Data Safety And Privacy

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Cyber Security Market By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Others), By Solutions Type, By Deployment Mode, By End Use Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Cyber Security Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The European Cyber Security Market is driven by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance, 2017/679 for ensuring data safety and privacy.

Additionally, growing number of cyber security projects initiated by the government and major vendors operating in the market is expected to fuel the market growth through 2026. Furthermore, the advent and widespread adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, blockchain, among others for ensuring cyber security is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, growing need to monitor and manage inhouse and external threats across organizations is further expected to spur the market growth over the next few years. However, need to conform to the cyber security standards, norms and regulations can slow down the market growth through 2026.The European Cyber Security Market is segmented based on security type, solution type, deployment mode, end-user industry, company, and region. Based on security type, the market can be categorized into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, content security and others. The application security segment is expected to register significant growth in the market during the forecast period on account of the increasing incidences of breaches targeting various business applications. Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the associated benefits such as scalability, flexibility, low operational costs, auto-update feature, among others. Based on end-user industry, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, defense, energy & power, retail, healthcare and others. The defense segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing expenditure by the government on security solutions.The major players operating in the cyber security market are Sophos Solutions, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Micro Focus, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Cisco Systems, AVG Technologies, Dell EMC, Fortinet and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. Key Target Audience:

Cyber security service provider companies

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to cyber security

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Cyber Security Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customers5.1. Brand Awareness5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase5.4. Unmet needs 6. Europe Cyber Security Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Others)6.2.2. By Solutions Type (Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Encryption & Decryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Firewall, Antivirus & Malware, Intrusion Detection/Prevention System, Infrastructure Security, Others)6.2.3. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)6.2.4. By End Use Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Defense, Energy & Power, Retail, Healthcare and Others)6.2.5. By Region6.2.6. By Company (2020)6.3. Product Market Map 7. Europe Network Security Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Solution Type7.2.2. By Deployment Type7.2.3. By End Use Industry 8. Europe Endpoint Security Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Solution Type8.2.2. By Deployment Type8.2.3. By End Use Industry 9. Europe Application Security Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Solution Type9.2.2. By Deployment Type9.2.3. By End Use Industry 10. Europe Cloud Security Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.1.1. By Value10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Solution Type10.2.2. By Deployment Type10.2.3. By End Use Industry 11. Europe Content Security Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.1.1. By Value11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By Solution Type11.2.2. By Deployment Type11.2.3. By End Use Industry 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 15. Europe Economic Profile 16. Competitive Landscape16.1. Company Profiles16.1.1. Sophos Solutions SAS16.1.2. IBM Corporation16.1.3. Oracle Corporation16.1.4. Micro Focus International PLC16.1.5. Juniper Networks Inc.16.1.6. McAfee, LLC16.1.7. Cisco Systems, Inc.16.1.8. AVG Technologies NV16.1.9. Dell EMC 16.1.10. Fortinet Inc. 17. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbo731

