Europe Cyber Security Industry Outlook To 2023: Future Projections And Analyst Recommendations

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Cyber Security Industry Outlook to 2023 - by Solutions, by Industry Verticals, by Security Deployed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Cyber Security Industry Outlook to 2023 - by Solutions, by Industry Verticals, by Security Deployed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Cyber Security Industry Outlook to 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of cyber security services and solutions in Europe. The report also covers the overall comparative landscape, major cyber attacks, snapshot of cyber security market in EU countries, trends and growth drivers, issues and challenge, decision making parameters, technologies used in the cyber security market, SWOT analysis and Government regulations in the market. The report concludes with future projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the Europe cyber security industry. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

Market Overview and Size

Market Segmentation

Competition Landscape

Future Outlook

2. Research Methodology2.1. Market Definitions2.2. Abbreviations2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Consolidated Research approach

Variables Dependent And Independent

Multi Factor based sensitivity model

based sensitivity model Regression Matrix

Final Conclusion

3. Snapshot on Global Cyber Security Market (Overview, Size, Attacks, Competition, Issues, Geographical outlook, Future) 4. Business Model in Cyber Security Industry of Europe (Revenue Streams, Role of Entities Involved, Margins, Services Offered) 5. Vendor Selection Process5.1. Parameters Determining the Vendor Selection Process5.2. Pain Points Faced by the End Users After purchasing a Security Solution in Europe 6. Europe Cyber Security Market Overview6.1. Market Overview (Genesis, Market Stage, Market Size, Basis and Nature of Competition, End Users)6.2. Major Attacks Across Europe, 2016-2018 (Overview, Types, Value of Loss)

Malware

Web Based Attacks

Web Application Attacks

Phishing

Denial of Service

Spam

Botnets

Data Breaches

Insider threat

Physical manipulation/ /theft/loss

Information Leakage

Identity Theft

Cryptojacking

Ransomware

Cyber Espionage

7. Europe Cyber Security Market7.1. Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018 (Genesis, Overview and Growth Drivers)7.2. Europe Cyber Security Market Segmentation, 20187.2.1. By Solutions (Firewall, Intrusion Detection System, Antivirus, Antimalware, Identity and Access Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Disaster Recovery)7.2.2. By Industry Verticals (Banking & Finance, Government, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Retail, Private Use and Others)7.2.3. By Security deployed (Network, Wireless, End-Point, Application, Content and Cloud), 20187.2.4. By Imported and Domestic Services, 2018 8. Snapshot on Cyber Security Market in Major Countries of Europe, 20188.1. United Kingdom 8.2. France 8.3. Germany 8.4. Spain, Italy, Nordic Countries and Central Eastern Europe region 9. Trends and Developments in Cyber Security Industry across EU9.1. Demand For Cloud Based Solutions9.2. Convergence Of Technologies9.3. Increased Market Consolidation9.4. Rise in (Disturbed) Denial of Services Attacks9.5. Digitization of Organizations 10. Technology used in Cyber Security (Overview, Application, Procurement, Developments, Types, End Users) 11. Snapshot on Mobile Security (Genesis, Size, Growth Drivers, Major Attacks, Players, Trends and Developments, Future Outlook) 12. Issues and Challenges in Cyber Security Industry across EU12.1. Issues with integration12.2. Complex IT Infrastructure12.3. Lack Of Efficient Security Solutions12.4. Additional Cost Of Deployment12.5. Presence of Many SMEs 13. Government Regulations13.1. Regulatory Bodies and Major Policies13.2. GDPR and NIS Directive13.3. Certification Framework (Securing the digital single market) 14. SWOT Analysis of the Cyber Security Industry across EU 15. Competitive Landscape of Europe Cyber Security Market15.1. Competition Overview (Overview, Major players, Competition Parameters)15.2. Heat Map of Solutions Offered and Types of security Deployed in Europe Cyber Security Industry15.3. Strength and weakness of major players 16. Company Profiles of Major Players (Overview, Business Strategies, Products, Service Mix, Key Financials, Partners)16.1. Symantec16.2. Avast16.3. Dark Trace16.4. Check point software technology16.5. Trend micro16.6. IBM16.7. Kaspersky16.8. Other Companies (BAE Systems, CISCO, Fortinet) 17. Europe Cyber Security Market Future Outlook, 2018-202317.1. Europe Cyber Security Market Size Future Projections, 2018-202317.2. Future Projections to Europe Cyber Security Market Segmentation, 2018-202317.2.1. By Solutions (Firewall, Intrusion Detection System, Antivirus, Antimalware, Identity and Access Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Disaster Recovery)17.2.1. By Industry Verticals (Banking & Finance, Government, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Retail, Private Use and Others)17.2.2. By Security deployed (Network, Mobile, End-Point, Application, Content and Cloud Security)17.2.3. By Imported and Domestic Revenue, 2018-2023 18. Analyst Recommendation Companies Mentioned

Darktrace

Cisco

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro

Avast

Kaspersky

Fortinet

CMC Corporation

BAE Systems

CyRadar

IBM Corporation

Trend Micro

Oracle

Wanders

Sophos

Sentry Bay

Fire Eye

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/usw6ri

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-cyber-security-industry-outlook-to-2023-future-projections-and-analyst-recommendations-301199275.html

SOURCE Research and Markets