Europe Content Delivery Network Market Report 2020-2025 - Growing Traction Of AR And VR Applications Across Gaming, Media & Entertainment

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Content Delivery Network Market by Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN), by Service Provider, by Content Type, by Solution, by Adjacent Service, by End User, by Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market stood at $ 3.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 29% to reach $ 16.79 billion by 2025.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of smart devices, growing internet penetration, rising adoption of CDN by various enterprises and SMEs, and increasing demand for SMAC technologies. Moreover, growing traction of AR and VR applications across gaming, media & entertainment and other sectors would have a positive impact on the region's CDN market during the forecast period.The European Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is segmented based on type, service provider, content type, solution, adjacent services, end-user and country. Based on type, the market can be categorized into video CDN and non-video CDN.

Video CDN segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the increase in penetration of video streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., coupled with the growing availability of video content across various social media sites and availability of high-quality videos.Based on solution, the market can be categorized into Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization and Cloud Security. Among these, media delivery segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to hold its position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing digital media supported devices, increasing internet penetration and surging adoption of OTT applications which has fueled the adoption of content delivery network for seamless media delivery over the internet.Major player operating in the European Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market include Akamai Technologies, Inc., CenturyLink, Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., AT&T, Verizon Communication Inc., Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd (ChinaNetCenter), Alphabet Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Communications Ltd, CDNetworks Co Ltd, Limelight Networks, Inc., StackPath, LLC, Internap Holding LLC, Deutsche Telekom AG, Cloudflare Inc. and G Core Labs S.A. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 4. Analyst View 5. Voice of Customer 6. Europe Content Delivery Network Market Landscape 7. Europe Content Delivery Network Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value & By Volume7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)7.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Delivery Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)7.2.3. By Content Type (Static Vs. Dynamic)7.2.4. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization, Cloud Security and Others)7.2.5. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)7.2.6. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)7.2.7. By Country7.2.8. By Company7.2.9. Market Map (By Type, By Service Provider, By Content Type, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End-User and By Country) 8. Germany Content Delivery Network Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value & By Volume8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Type8.2.2. By Service Provider8.2.3. By Content Type8.2.4. By Solution8.2.5. By Adjacent Services8.2.6. By End User 9. United Kingdom Content Delivery Network Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value & By Volume9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Type9.2.2. By Service Provider9.2.3. By Content Type9.2.4. By Solution9.2.5. By Adjacent Services9.2.6. By End User 10. France Content Delivery Network Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.1.1. By Value & By Volume10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Type10.2.2. By Service Provider10.2.3. By Content Type10.2.4. By Solution10.2.5. By Adjacent Services10.2.6. By End User 11. Spain Content Delivery Network Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.1.1. By Value & By Volume11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By Type11.2.2. By Service Provider11.2.3. By Content Type11.2.4. By Solution11.2.5. By Adjacent Services11.2.6. By End User 12. Italy Content Delivery Network Market Outlook12.1. Market Size & Forecast12.1.1. By Value & By Volume12.2. Market Share & Forecast12.2.1. By Type12.2.2. By Service Provider12.2.3. By Content Type12.2.4. By Solution12.2.5. By Adjacent Services12.2.6. By End User 13. Market Dynamics13.1. Drivers13.2. Challenges 14. Market Trends & Developments 15. Competitive Landscape 15.1. Akamai Technologies, Inc.15.2. CenturyLink, Ltd.15.3. Amazon Web Services, Inc.15.4. AT&T15.5. Verizon Communication Inc.15.6. Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd (ChinaNetCenter)15.7. Alphabet Inc.15.8. NTT Communications Corporation15.9. Microsoft Corporation15.10. Tata Communications Ltd15.11. CDNetworks Co Ltd15.12. Limelight Networks, Inc.15.13. StackPath, LLC15.14. Internap Holding LLC15.15. Deutsche Telekom AG15.16. Cloudflare Inc.15.17. G Core Labs S.A 16. Strategic Recommendations

