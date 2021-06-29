Europe Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Market 2021-2027: Scania VRS And DAF TRP's Multi-Brand Parts Sales And All-make Service Offerings Will Enhance The Future Growth Potential
DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Benchmarking of OEM Strategies for the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the various aspects of commercial vehicle OEMs' aftersales business in Europe. It discusses the trends, business models, and distribution channels relevant to the segment and provides an overview of the major participants and their aftersales initiatives in the European market. The base year for analysis is 2020, while the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.
The strategic aftersales initiatives taken by commercial vehicle OEMs can be broadly classified under the following categories: digitalization, labeling & branding, fleet management, parts remanufacturing, and parts & servicing. This study further categorizes these broad areas into various consideration factors to identify and examine the initiatives adopted by different manufacturers.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the disruptive commercial vehicle trends that will have an impact on the commercial vehicle manufacturer's aftersales business in the short term and the long term?
- What are the key factors influencing the various aftersales initiatives?
- How competitive are commercial vehicle manufacturers when it comes to aftersales offerings?
- What are the various distribution/business models of commercial vehicle manufacturers?
- How do market movements impact the key aspects of the commercial vehicle aftersales business?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of Strategic Imperative on Commercial Vehicle Aftersales Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- OEM Aftersales Market Overview
- Aftersales OEM Strategy - Segmentation and Competition
- Key Competitors by Segments
- Key Growth Metrics
- Parts Distribution Model
- Service Distribution Model
- Growth Drivers for Commercial Vehicle Aftersales
- Growth Restraints for Commercial Vehicle Aftersales
- Forecast Assumptions
3. Overview - OEM Aftersales
- Key Findings
- VIO Forecast
- Aftersales Revenue Forecast
- Revenue by Parts
- Distribution Channel Split
- Competitive Environment
- VIO Age/OEM Market Share Analysis
- OEM Benchmarking - Key Areas of Aftersales
- OEM's Customer Segment
- Potential Trends that will Disrupt the Aftermarket
- Impact of Disruptive Trends on OEMs
- Impact of EU Regulations on CV Aftersales
- Key Priorities of OEMs
4. Aftersales Digitalization
- Aftersales Digitalization - Operating Model: Stakeholder Involvement
- Key Factors Influencing Aftersales Digitalization
- OEM's Focus Areas for Efficient Aftersales Digitalization
- Aftersales Digitalization - Comparative Analysis of Key OEMs
- Aftersales Digitalization - Advantage
- Aftersales Digitalization - OEM Offering Assessment Matrix
- Aftersales Digitalization - OEM Capabilities
- Aftersales Digitalization - OEM Market Penetration Approach
- Aftersales Digitalization - OEM Business Model Examples
- Underlying Aftersales Digitalization Opportunities
- Aftersales Digitalization Case Study 1 - Daimler Trucks
- Aftersales Digitalization Case Study 2 - DAF Trucks
5. Labeling & Branding
- Aftersales Labeling & Branding - Operating Model: Stakeholder Involvement
- Key Factors Influencing Aftersales Labeling & Branding
- OEM's Focus Areas for Efficient Aftersales Labeling & Branding
- Aftersales Labeling & Branding - Comparative Analysis of Key OEMs
- Aftersales Labeling & Branding - Advantage
- Aftersales Labeling & Branding - OEM Offering Assessment Matrix
- Aftersales Labeling & Branding - OEM Capabilities
- Aftersales Labeling & Branding - OEM Market Penetration Approach
- Aftersales Labeling & Branding - OEM Business Models Examples
- Underlying Aftersales Labeling & Branding Opportunities
- Aftersales Labeling & Branding Case Study 1 - DAF
- Aftersales Labeling & Branding Case Study 2 - Daimler
6. Fleet Management
- Fleet Management - Operating Model: Stakeholder Involvement
- Key Factors Influencing Fleet Management
- OEM's Focus Areas for Efficient Fleet Management
- Fleet Management - Comparative Analysis of Key OEMs
- Fleet Management - Advantage
- Fleet Management - OEM Offering Assessment Matrix
- Fleet Management - OEM Capabilities
- Fleet Management - OEM Market Penetration Approach
- Fleet Management - OEM Business Models Examples
- Underlying Fleet Management Opportunities
- Fleet Management Case Study 1 - Volvo Trucks
- Fleet Management Case Study 2 - Daimler Trucks
- Fleet Management Case Study 3 - Scania Trucks
7. Remanufacturing
- Remanufacturing - Operating Model: Stakeholder Involvement
- Key Factors Influencing Remanufacturing
- OEM's Focus Areas for Efficient Remanufacturing
- Remanufacturing - Comparative Analysis of Key OEMs
- Remanufacturing - Advantage
- Remanufacturing - OEM Offering Assessment Matrix
- Remanufacturing - OEM Capabilities
- Remanufacturing - OEM Market Penetration Approach
- Remanufacturing - OEM Business Model Example
- Underlying Remanufacturing Opportunities
- Remanufacturing Case Study 1 - Daimler Trucks
- Remanufacturing Case Study 2 - Volvo
8. Parts & Services
- Parts & Services - Operating Model: Stakeholder Involvement
- Key Factors Influencing Parts & Services
- OEM's Focus Areas for Efficient Parts & Services
- Parts & Services - Comparative Analysis of Key OEMs
- Parts & Services - Advantage
- Parts & Services - OEM Offering Assessment Matrix
- Parts & Services - OEM Capabilities
- Parts & Services - OEM Market Penetration Approach
- Parts & Services - OEM Business Model Examples
- Underlying Parts & Services Opportunities
- Parts & Services Case Study - DAF Trucks
9. OEM Profiles
- OEM Market Share Analysis
- Daimler Trucks - Overview
- Daimler Trucks - Partnerships and Growth Strategy
- Scania Trucks - Overview
- Scania Trucks - Partnerships and Growth Strategy
- Volvo Trucks - Overview
- Volvo Trucks - Partnerships and Growth Strategy
- DAF - Overview
- DAF - Partnerships and Growth Strategy
- MAN - Overview
- MAN - Partnerships and Growth Strategy
- Renault - Overview
- Renault - Partnerships and Growth Strategy
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Data Analytics for Predictive Fleet Maintenance
- Growth Opportunity 2: 3D Printing and Remanufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 3: Multi-brand Servicing
11. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- DAF
- Daimler
- MAN
- Renault
- Scania
- Volvo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wgw9g
