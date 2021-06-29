Europe Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Market 2021-2027: Scania VRS And DAF TRP's Multi-Brand Parts Sales And All-make Service Offerings Will Enhance The Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Benchmarking of OEM Strategies for the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Benchmarking of OEM Strategies for the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the various aspects of commercial vehicle OEMs' aftersales business in Europe. It discusses the trends, business models, and distribution channels relevant to the segment and provides an overview of the major participants and their aftersales initiatives in the European market. The base year for analysis is 2020, while the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.

The strategic aftersales initiatives taken by commercial vehicle OEMs can be broadly classified under the following categories: digitalization, labeling & branding, fleet management, parts remanufacturing, and parts & servicing. This study further categorizes these broad areas into various consideration factors to identify and examine the initiatives adopted by different manufacturers.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the disruptive commercial vehicle trends that will have an impact on the commercial vehicle manufacturer's aftersales business in the short term and the long term?

What are the key factors influencing the various aftersales initiatives?

How competitive are commercial vehicle manufacturers when it comes to aftersales offerings?

What are the various distribution/business models of commercial vehicle manufacturers?

How do market movements impact the key aspects of the commercial vehicle aftersales business?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Strategic Imperative on Commercial Vehicle Aftersales Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

OEM Aftersales Market Overview

Aftersales OEM Strategy - Segmentation and Competition

Key Competitors by Segments

Key Growth Metrics

Parts Distribution Model

Service Distribution Model

Growth Drivers for Commercial Vehicle Aftersales

Growth Restraints for Commercial Vehicle Aftersales

Forecast Assumptions

3. Overview - OEM Aftersales

Key Findings

VIO Forecast

Aftersales Revenue Forecast

Revenue by Parts

Distribution Channel Split

Competitive Environment

VIO Age/OEM Market Share Analysis

OEM Benchmarking - Key Areas of Aftersales

OEM's Customer Segment

Potential Trends that will Disrupt the Aftermarket

Impact of Disruptive Trends on OEMs

Impact of EU Regulations on CV Aftersales

Key Priorities of OEMs

4. Aftersales Digitalization

Aftersales Digitalization - Operating Model: Stakeholder Involvement

Key Factors Influencing Aftersales Digitalization

OEM's Focus Areas for Efficient Aftersales Digitalization

Aftersales Digitalization - Comparative Analysis of Key OEMs

Aftersales Digitalization - Advantage

Aftersales Digitalization - OEM Offering Assessment Matrix

Aftersales Digitalization - OEM Capabilities

Aftersales Digitalization - OEM Market Penetration Approach

Aftersales Digitalization - OEM Business Model Examples

Underlying Aftersales Digitalization Opportunities

Aftersales Digitalization Case Study 1 - Daimler Trucks

Aftersales Digitalization Case Study 2 - DAF Trucks

5. Labeling & Branding

Aftersales Labeling & Branding - Operating Model: Stakeholder Involvement

Key Factors Influencing Aftersales Labeling & Branding

OEM's Focus Areas for Efficient Aftersales Labeling & Branding

Aftersales Labeling & Branding - Comparative Analysis of Key OEMs

Aftersales Labeling & Branding - Advantage

Aftersales Labeling & Branding - OEM Offering Assessment Matrix

Aftersales Labeling & Branding - OEM Capabilities

Aftersales Labeling & Branding - OEM Market Penetration Approach

Aftersales Labeling & Branding - OEM Business Models Examples

Underlying Aftersales Labeling & Branding Opportunities

Aftersales Labeling & Branding Case Study 1 - DAF

Aftersales Labeling & Branding Case Study 2 - Daimler

6. Fleet Management

Fleet Management - Operating Model: Stakeholder Involvement

Key Factors Influencing Fleet Management

OEM's Focus Areas for Efficient Fleet Management

Fleet Management - Comparative Analysis of Key OEMs

Fleet Management - Advantage

Fleet Management - OEM Offering Assessment Matrix

Fleet Management - OEM Capabilities

Fleet Management - OEM Market Penetration Approach

Fleet Management - OEM Business Models Examples

Underlying Fleet Management Opportunities

Fleet Management Case Study 1 - Volvo Trucks

Fleet Management Case Study 2 - Daimler Trucks

Fleet Management Case Study 3 - Scania Trucks

7. Remanufacturing

Remanufacturing - Operating Model: Stakeholder Involvement

Key Factors Influencing Remanufacturing

OEM's Focus Areas for Efficient Remanufacturing

Remanufacturing - Comparative Analysis of Key OEMs

Remanufacturing - Advantage

Remanufacturing - OEM Offering Assessment Matrix

Remanufacturing - OEM Capabilities

Remanufacturing - OEM Market Penetration Approach

Remanufacturing - OEM Business Model Example

Underlying Remanufacturing Opportunities

Remanufacturing Case Study 1 - Daimler Trucks

Remanufacturing Case Study 2 - Volvo

8. Parts & Services

Parts & Services - Operating Model: Stakeholder Involvement

Key Factors Influencing Parts & Services

OEM's Focus Areas for Efficient Parts & Services

Parts & Services - Comparative Analysis of Key OEMs

Parts & Services - Advantage

Parts & Services - OEM Offering Assessment Matrix

Parts & Services - OEM Capabilities

Parts & Services - OEM Market Penetration Approach

Parts & Services - OEM Business Model Examples

Underlying Parts & Services Opportunities

Parts & Services Case Study - DAF Trucks

9. OEM Profiles

OEM Market Share Analysis

Daimler Trucks - Overview

Daimler Trucks - Partnerships and Growth Strategy

Scania Trucks - Overview

Scania Trucks - Partnerships and Growth Strategy

Volvo Trucks - Overview

Volvo Trucks - Partnerships and Growth Strategy

DAF - Overview

DAF - Partnerships and Growth Strategy

MAN - Overview

MAN - Partnerships and Growth Strategy

Renault - Overview

Renault - Partnerships and Growth Strategy

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Data Analytics for Predictive Fleet Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 2: 3D Printing and Remanufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3: Multi-brand Servicing

11. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

DAF

Daimler

MAN

Renault

Scania

Volvo

