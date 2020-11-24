Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market Report 2020: Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach $24.6 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (ABS, PE), by Technology (Extrusion, Injection), by Application, by Point Of Usage, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has...

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (ABS, PE), by Technology (Extrusion, Injection), by Application, by Point Of Usage, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe blow molded plastic market size is anticipated to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 2.1%. The market is characterized by various stringent environmental regulations by regulatory bodies, such as the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the European Commission, among other federal-level environmental agencies. The regional market may have a slow growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising unemployment and debt crisis in Europe.The demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) in packaging applications is expected to increase over the forecast period. Recent developments in the disposal & recycling of PET bottles have overcome the challenges caused by strict regulations. During the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for PET and Polypropylene (PP) is expected to increase as they are used in the production of face shields, face masks, protective gowns, and blow molded plastic bottles for hand sanitizers.Household and Industrial Chemical (HIC) containers are primarily used in the packaging of detergents, bleaches, fabric softeners, automotive and marine supplies, antifreeze chemicals, motor oils, and agricultural chemicals. Polyethylene is commonly used to produce blow molded HIC containers, which are lightweight, and offer excellent stiffness and durability.Injection blow molding is used to produce containers for toiletries & cosmetics and personal care & medical point of usage products, which require small-sized containers. Polyethylene, which includes both Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), is used to produce toiletries & cosmetics and personal care & medical packaging point of usage. Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market Report Highlights

Polyethylene (PE) was the largest product segment in 2019. PE compounds are commonly used in the packaging and electrical & electronics industries for manufacturing different grades of bottles used for packaging of a wide range of products, such as food and chemical products

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing product segment over the forecast period owing to rising demand for electrical & electronics and consumer goods

ABS is used for the manufacturing of electrical and electronic enclosures & assemblies, golf club heads, plastic clarinets, drain-waste-vent pipe systems, and protective headgears

The household industrial chemical containers point of usage segment accounted for over 21.0% of the overall revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Global Plastics Market3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Raw Material Trends3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends3.4. Technology Overview3.5. Regulatory Framework3.6. Market Dynamics3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Europe Blow Molded Plastics Market3.7.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4. Europe Blow Molded Plastics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Technology movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 20274.2. Extrusion Blow Molding4.2.1. Europe blow molded plastics market, in extrusion blow molding estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.3. Injection Blow Molding4.4. Stretch Blow Molding4.5. Compound Blow Molding Chapter 5. Europe Blow Molded Plastics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Product industry movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 20275.2. Polypropylene5.2.1. Europe blow molded plastics market, in polypropylene estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)5.3. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)5.4. Polyethylene5.5. Polystyrene5.6. Polyvinyl Chloride5.7. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)5.8. Others Chapter 6. Europe blow molded plastics Market: Point of Usage Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Point of Usage industry movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 20276.2. Household Industrial Chemical Containers6.2.1. Europe blow molded plastics market, in household industrial chemical containers estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)6.3. Toiletries & Cosmetics and Personal Care & Medical6.4. Food & Beverage Bottles6.5. Industrial Containers & Drums6.6. Pipes, Cable & Insulation6.7. Automotive & Transportation Chapter 7. Europe blow molded plastics Market: Application Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Application industry movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 20277.2. Packaging7.2.1. Europe blow molded plastics market, in packaging estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)7.3. Consumables & Electronics7.4. Automotive & Transportation7.5. Building & Construction7.6. Medical7.7. Others Chapter 8. Europe blow molded plastics Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Key Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on The Industry9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)9.3. Vendor Landscape9.4. Public Companies9.5. Private Companies Chapter 10. Company Profiles10.1. Company Overview10.2. Financial Performance10.3. Technology Benchmarking10.4. Strategic Initiatives

