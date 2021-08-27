Europe Biosimilars Market, Dosage, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Report 2021-2026: Adalimumab (Humira) Is Currently Dominating The $10 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Biosimilars Market, Dosage, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Europe Biosimilars Market, Dosage, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report findings, the Europe biosimilar market opportunity is expected to surpass US$ 10.10 Billion by 2026.

The high rate in the market is mainly due to the rising demand for biosimilars due to their cost saving potential. In addition, the rising geriatric population in the region is also boosting the growth of the European Biosimilar market. Moreover, an increase in the burden on lifestyle diseases and the proliferation of chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, asthma, arthritis and others, influence the biosimilar market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, in the coming years the patent of several drugs including Cimzia, Yervoy, Lemtrada, Lucentis and others are expected to expire during the forecast period, which will further propel the development of biosimilars in Europe.

Biopharmaceutical drugs have become an important part of modern pharmacotherapy. In recent times, biological drugs have comprised about 50% of the overall therapeutic market owing to their high efficacy and specificity in the management of wide range of diseases. However, the high cost of treatment associated with them possesses a significant burden on the healthcare systems. The patent expiration of the biologic drugs has led to the development of biosimilar which aim to reduce the cost of treatment thus increasing the accessibility of the medications to the patients.

Presently, there are 69 biosimilars in Europe that have been approved in clinics for a wide range of diseases including arthritis, cancer, inflammatory and auto-immune disorders. The European biosimilar market was the first to be established and still represents the most mature and advancing market at a global scale owing to a large number of approved and commercially available biosimilars.

Adalimumab (Humira) is currently dominating the market which is due to high adoption rates of this drug associated with large number of biosimilar approval. Apart from this, several biosimilars for one reference product has been approved which increases the competition in the market. Adalimumab faces majority of competition with 6 biosimilars approved followed by Trastuzumab and Mabthera with five biosimilars competing with the reference product in the market.

Since the launch of first biosimilar in Europe, the biosimilar market is continuously evolving and showing high adoption rates. The region represents an excellent market for the growth of biosimilars due to the presence of large pharmaceutical sector which actively indulge in research and development activities. The biosimilar market in Europe is highly competitive, with many key players dominating the market landscape including Novartis, Celltrion, Accord Healthcare, Pfizer and Mylan. Most of the key players are adopting various growth strategies, such as acquisitions, partnerships and new product launches to increase their revenue.

Currently, the market is mainly dominated by UK which is mainly due to technological advancements in the healthcare care and healthcare spending. Regions including Denmark, Italy, France, and Germany are other lucrative markets and are expected high growth rates during the forecast period. Among the European countries, Denmark has been outstanding for its biosimilar consumption. Moreover, Denmark has also implemented one of the most radical biosimilar programs and produced a considerable amount of share in the overall biosimilar volume.

"Europe Biosimilars Market, Dosage, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" Report highlights:

Europe Biosimilars Market Opportunity: > USD 10 Billion

Dosage & Pricing insight On Approved Biosimilars

Biosimilars for Cancers Accounts for > 20% Market

Biosimilars for Diabetes Accounts for > 5% Market

Biosimilars Approval & Commercialization by Country

Insight On Biosimilar Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase: > 100 Biosimilars

Insight On Commercially available Biosimilars in Market: > 25 Biosimilars

Biosimilar Market Trends by Country

Development of Biosimilars in Europe

Development of First Biosimilar Omnitrope: Genotropin

Second Wave of Biosimilars Development in Europe

EMA Approved & Marketed Cancer Biosimilars: Dosage & Price Analysis

Biosimilars of Bevacizumab

Biosimilar to MabThera

Biosimilar of Trastuzumab

EMA Approved & Marketed Biosimilars in Blood Disorders: Dosage & Price Analysis

Biosimilar of Filgrastim

Biosimilar of Pegfilgrastim

Biosimilar of Enoxaparin Sodium

EMA Approved & Marketed Biosimilars in Diabetes: Dosage & Price Analysis

Biosimilar of Insulin Glargine

Biosimilar of Insulin Aspartate

Biosimilar of Insulin Lispro

EMA Approved & Marketed Biosimilars in Chronic Autoimmune Diseases: Dosage & Price Analysis

Biosimilar of Adalimumab

Biosimilar of Etanercept

Biosimilar of Infliximab

EMA Approved & Marketed Biosimilars in Other Therapeutic Indications: Dosage & Price Analysis

Biosimilar of Teriparatide

Biosimilar of Somatropin

Biosimilar of Follitropin Alfa

Biosimilar of Epoetin Alfa

Companies Mentioned

Accord Healthcare

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly & Company

Merck

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otlgdn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-biosimilars-market-dosage-price-sales--clinical-trials-report-2021-2026-adalimumab-humira-is-currently-dominating-the-10-billion-market-301364340.html

SOURCE Research and Markets