Europe $2.3 Billion High Density Polyethylene Jerrycan Market To 2027 - Increasing Demand For Convenient And Durable Packaging Solutions

The Europe high density polyethylene jerrycan market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 4.6%

Europe High Density Polyethylene Jerrycan Market Report Highlights

Increasing demand for convenient and durable packaging solutions is expected to drive the demand for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) jerrycans over the forecast period. HDPE jerrycans offer a less expensive packaging alternative to metal jerrycans, in addition to being rustproof and lighter in weight, which is anticipated to drive their demand. Furthermore, they are more durable and can be recycled easily.These factors are also expected to make HDPE cans an eco-friendly packaging solution. HDPE containers are available in a wide range of volume capacities, thus, offering customers a choice over the size of packaging. These cans offer a convenient option for the storage and transportation of a wide range of products, especially in remote and hilly areas. These cans also offer advantages such as stackability; however, they are only suitable for the storage and transportation of small or limited quantity of products.On the other hand, industrial packaging solutions, such as Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) and drums, offer several advantages owing to which, they can act as substitutes to HDPE cans, especially in the industrial sector. Growing demand for oil & gas coupled with increasing investments in various oil & gas projects is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth in Europe. The demand for oil & gas in Europe is largely driven by industrial activities and economic recovery.Rapid R&D activities coupled with the quick adoption of advanced technologies are expected to further bolster the product demand in Europe. One such major example includes the adoption of bioplastics in a wide array of applications to meet compliances set forth by various government and non-government agencies in different countries. Key market players in the regional market mainly cater to the chemicals & agrochemicals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage industries. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook: Industrial packaging Market3.1.2. Related Market Outlook: Industrial drums market3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis3.3.1.1. High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)3.3.2. Procurement Best Practices3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis3.3.4. Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis3.3.5. Technology Overview3.4. Regulatory Framework3.4.1. United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE)3.4.2. The Health and Safety Executive3.4.3. EU Regulations3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis3.5.1.1. Rising expenditure on vehicle maintenance and repair3.5.1.2. Increasing demand for convenient and Durable packaging solutions3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.5.2.1. Substitution from other industrial packaging solutions3.5.3. Industry Challenges3.5.3.1. Fluctuating raw material prices3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Europe HDPE Jerrycan Market3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis3.6.3. Major Strategic Deals & Alliances3.6.3.1. Joint Ventures3.6.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions3.7. Market Entry Strategy Chapter 4. Europe HDPE Jerrycan Market: Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Europe HDPE Jerrycan Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20274.2. Below 10 liters4.3. 10 to 25 liters4.4. Above 25 liters Chapter 5. Europe HDPE Jerrycan Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Europe HDPE Jerrycan Market: End-Use Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20275.2. Oil & Gas5.3. Chemicals & Agrochemicals5.4. Food & Beverages5.5. Pharmaceuticals5.6. Others Chapter 6. Europe HDPE Jerrycan Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Europe HDPE Jerrycan market: Country movement analysis, 2019 & 2027 Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization7.3. Vendor Landscape7.3.1. LIST OF KEY DISTRIBUTORS & CHANNEL PARTNERS7.3.2. KEY CUSTOMERS7.4. Public Companies7.4.1. Company Market Positioning Analysis7.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis7.4.2.1. Market Differentiator7.4.2.2. Synergy Analysis7.4.3. SWOT Analysis7.5. Private Companies7.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators7.5.2. Geographical Presence7.5.3. Company Market Position Analysis Chapter 8. Company Profiles

SCHTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

Greif, Inc.

Mauser Packaging Solutions

WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH & Co. KG

Denios

AST Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH

RPC Group Plc

Greiner Packaging

Nexus Packaging Ltd.

TubePlast

Deren Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret A.

Kautex

