Eurofins Transplant Diagnostics Expands Footprint In Hawaii Through The Acquisition Of Hawaii Cellular Therapy And Transplant Laboratory (HCTTL)

New location brings a comprehensive approach to Pre- and Post-Transplant testing to the island and supports the advancement of transplant patient care

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins' US Transplant Diagnosticsis proud to announce the successful acquisition of the Hawaii Cellular Therapy and Transplant Laboratory (HCTTL). HCTTL will merge with Eurofins VRL, a market leader in US pre-transplant testing, and expand VRL's substantial US geographic footprint.

The addition of this highly regarded and long-standing pillar of the Hawaiian transplant community will further increase VRL's network of laboratories that are now located in 11 states, serving Organ Procurement Organizations, Tissue Banks, and commercial companies needing testing for donated biological materials.

"The laboratory plays a critical role in providing access to therapy by supporting the solid organ transplant program at The Queen's Medical Center, as well as Legacy of Life Hawaii, the State's organ and tissue donation program," Professor Randal K. Wada, M.D., University of Hawaii said in a statement.

"We are thrilled that under Eurofins VRL, the laboratory will be able to take full advantage of state of the art technologies and be well-positioned to expand services and capacity in the future," Dr. Wada added.

The acquisition of HCTTL aligns nicely to the Eurofins Transplant Diagnostics strategy of expanding and strengthening the transplant network and maintaining its leadership position in the pre- and post-transplantation organ testing market.

With the combined transplant diagnostics portfolio of Viracor-Eurofins laboratory and Transplant Genomics innovative testing of subclinical rejection detection testing, Eurofins' US Transplant Diagnostics will advance transplant care and aid organ procurement organizations within the region. Please visit http://www.vrl-eurofins.com/ for more information.

About VRL

With over twenty five years of experience in donor eligibility testing, VRL-Eurofins has eleven high complexity testing laboratories located in Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Atlanta, Georgia; Los Angeles, California; Minnesota, Minneapolis; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; San Ramon; California, Cincinnati, Ohio, Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Honolulu, Hawaii. VRL-Eurofins' focus is performing Donor Eligibility Screening and Microbiology Testing, using the most appropriate regulated testing technologies for the transplant and medical communities. VRL has brought together a diverse professional team with experience in testing, quality, regulatory, and customer service.

About Viracor

With over 30 years of specialized expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Viracor Eurofins is committed to helping medical professionals, transplant teams and reference laboratories get results faster, when it matters most. Viracor is passionate about delivering value to its clients by providing timely, actionable information, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it ultimately serves. Viracor is a 100 percent subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), the global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit https://www.viracor-eurofins.com/ .

