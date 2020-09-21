Eurazeo Announces The Appointment Of Sophie Flak, Managing Partner, CSR And Digital, To Its Executive Committee

PARIS, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurazeo is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophie Flak, Managing Partner, CSR and Digital, to its Executive Committee.

PARIS, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurazeo is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophie Flak, Managing Partner, CSR and Digital, to its Executive Committee. Sophie Flak has for many years been advocating social responsibility and digital technology as powerful components of a company's strategy and transformation process. She joined Eurazeo in 2013, bringing with her 20 years' experience in sustainable and technological transformation of leading international groups.

Eurazeo has become a pioneering force in CSR, driven by Sophie Flak and her team, and the Group is now recognized as the leading capital investment firm in this area.

The decision to include this strategic position in the Executive Committee demonstrates Eurazeo's commitment to sustainable and responsible investment, as well as the strategic importance of O+, Eurazeo's new ambitious ESG strategy particularly focused on the climate and inclusion.

Virginie Morgon, CEO of Eurazeo, said,

"Sophie Flak is a principled woman who has spent over seven years making Eurazeo a pioneering force in CSR and digital in the private equity market. In the current context where economic models are undergoing a fundamental shift, Sophie has the skills we need to step up the speed of transformation for our portfolio companies. Her appointment coincides with the launch of O+, which bolsters Eurazeo's ambition to become a catalyst for positive change in society. I am delighted she is joining the Executive Committee, to which she will bring her expertise in sustainable development and tech."

Sophie Flak added,

"I am honored to be joining Eurazeo's Executive Committee. I would like to thank Virginie Morgon and the Executive Board for the trust they are placing in me and my team. This appointment demonstrates the central position Eurazeo has been giving CSR matters in its strategy for several years now. I am proud to fly the flag for the O+ program to bring about positive change in society by promoting a low carbon, more inclusive economy.

Before joining Eurazeo in 2013, Sophie Flak was member of the AccorHotels Executive Committee overseeing the Group's transformation and, specifically, Technologies, Organization, Innovation, and CSR.

Prior to that, she was a Partner of the consulting firm Accenture's strategy division.

Sophie Flak currently sits on the supervisory boards of Seqens, Europcar and Redspher. She is also a member of the French Digital Council, a member of the EFRAG working group on non-financial reporting standards and is President of the non profit organization Research on Yoga in Education.

Sophie Flak has graduated from Sciences Po Strasbourg and EMLYon. She also completed the Executive Program at Singularity University.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €18.5 billion in assets under management, including nearly €12.9 billion from third parties, invested in over 430 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, real estate, and private debt, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth.

Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris , New York , Sao Paulo , Seoul , Shanghai , London , Luxembourg , Frankfurt , Berlin and Madrid .

, , , , , , , , and . Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA

