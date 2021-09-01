Eupepsia Wellness Resort Voted #1 Best Wellness Resort In The US

BLAND, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia-based Eupepsia Wellness Resort, located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, was voted #1 Best Wellness Resort in the US for 2021.

Eupepsia received this top accolade from voters in USA Today Readers' Choice awards, based on a carefully made nomination by an expert panel and a sweeping number of public votes. The award, the latest in a series won by Eupepsia recently, recognizes the resort's excellence in wellness programs and retreats, and its innovative approach to delivering exceptional guest experiences, which earned it consistent five-star ratings on Trip Advisor and Google reviews.

Spread across 256 acres of fragrant fields and rolling hills of farm and woodland, Eupepsia is a wellness sanctuary providing an immersive and transformative approach to wellness, centered around sound sleep, nutritious farm-to-table eating, advanced, personalized wellbeing activities and therapies and yoga for balance, optimal energy and lasting wellness benefits.

"I believe the secret of our success is to genuinely see the beauty of each guest we host and make them feel at home and cared for. When we serve them, we are not only professionals serving clients; we are hosts serving family and we enjoy every part of it. And it is in seeing their highest potential that we bring healing at a very deep level that will impact their life forever," said Shivani Schneider Mrad, Co-Founder, Eupepsia Wellness Resort.

With real-time curation, Eupepsia's team of specialists customize wellness retreats to each guest's bio-individuality, health condition and personal goals. Whether they're looking to relax, de-stress, detox, lose weight, renew or seeking advanced healing, there is a program for everyone.

Eupepsia combines traditional Ayurveda-based therapies with cutting-edge screenings and treatments, along with chef-prepared, plant-based meals prepared using the freshest, natural ingredients from Eupepsia's organic greenhouses, cow and goat farms, hen houses, wheat fields and bee apiary.

Immunity-boosting activities are high on the agenda with meditative yoga, halo and hydro therapies, functional training and plenty of nature-based activities. With seven hiking trails in and around the property, connected to the Appalachian Trail, guests enjoy guided hikes or nature walks, while breathing in some of the nation's purest air.

Ideally located in Virginia, within a day's drive to two-thirds of the U.S., the boutique resort is a 'home away from home', boasting an ever-growing number of returning guests, for short and long-term stays.

