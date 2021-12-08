Eugene H. Lewis III Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eugene H. Lewis III is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Name in Pathology for his excellent work in the Medical field and in recognition of his work at Fairfield County Pathology Consultants LLC and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Eugene H. Lewis has been working as a Pathologist in the Bridgeport, CT, area for over sixteen years. He currently practices and is a Managing Member of Fairfield County Pathology Consultants LLC at 2800 Main St. in Bridgeport, CT.

Dr. Lewis began his schooling in 2000 at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, ME, where he earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree. He completed an Anatomic and Clinical Pathology residency at Hartford Hospital from 2000 - 2004, and was Chief Resident from 2003-2004. He then completed a selective Oncology/Pathology Fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center from 2004 - 2005. He became board certified in Clinical and Anatomic Pathology through the American Board of Pathology.

Dr. Lewis works with three other Pathologists, Agedi Boto MD, PhD, Jyothilekshmi N. Pillai, MD, and Jack Jacob, DO. They evaluate patients' samples to screen for various types of cancer. Dr. Lewis is proud of his work, which results in critical testing information that he delivers to physicians as they run tests for their patients to determine their cancer diagnosis. As a testament to excellence, the practice is CAP accredited.

The doctor began his career at Affiliated Laboratory, Inc, where he worked as a Certified Medical Technologist from 1992-1996. He took on the role of Attending Pathologist at St. Vincent's Medical Center in 2005, and became the Chairman in 2015. In 2009, Dr. Lewis became a Managing Member of the Fairfield County Pathology Consultants LLC.

He has been working as the Medical Director of Pathology at the Gastroenterology Associated of Fairfield since 2011, and as an Associate Professor of Pathology at the Frank Netter School of Medicine - Quinnipiac University, since 2013. Dr. Lewis is currently serving St. Vincent's Medical Center as the Chairman of the Department of Pathology. He remains in all these roles, working towards building a bright future for his staff members, students, and patients.

In academic writing, Dr. Lewis has contributed to multiple medical publications. He has covered topics such as rectovaginal septum primary squamous cell cancer, composite adenocarcinoma and carcinoid gastric tumor in chronic atrophic gastritis and pernicious anemia, and cystic fibrosis.

Dr. Lewis has gained the renowned titles of Fellow of the College of American Pathologists and a Diplomate of the American Board of Pathology. He maintains affiliations with Hartford Healthcare.

He has recently been recognized for his success with a profile feature from IssueWire. Dr. Lewis attributes his success to his wonderful mentors, and to the amount and diversity of his cases.

On a personal note, he enjoys traveling, boating, and spending quality time with his family. Dr. Lewis would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife and 3 daughters.

For more information, visit www.fairfieldpathologyconsultants.com and https://stvincents.org/.

Media Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eugene-h-lewis-iii-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301440445.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who