Euclid Transactional Announces Eight Promotions As Firm Continues Global Growth

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting, today announced eight promotions on its North American and EMEA teams. The promotions highlight the depth of talent available to the firm's clients and Euclid Transactional's commitment to maintaining an industry-leading underwriting culture.

Euclid Transactional has seen significant growth over the past year, with new team members joining its practices in the U.S., Canada and Europe, along with the launch of a new office in Frankfurt, Germany. The firm now employs over 60 people, up from 45 at the start of 2020.

The promotions announced today include:

Aina Acosta : Office Manager to Chief Culture Officer

: Office Manager to Chief Culture Officer Kurtis Rossie : Senior Associate to Underwriter and Assistant Vice President

: Senior Associate to Underwriter and Assistant Vice President Derek Shnider : Senior Associate to Underwriter and Assistant Vice President

: Senior Associate to Underwriter and Assistant Vice President Jeremy Feinberg : Associate to Senior Associate

: Associate to Senior Associate Andrew Kim : Associate to Senior Associate

: Associate to Senior Associate Dilshan Anandarajan : Analyst to Associate

: Analyst to Associate Kyle Reiter : Analyst to Associate

: Analyst to Associate Luke Williams : Analyst to Associate

All seven promoted associates and underwriters joined Euclid Transactional as analysts or as interns in the firm's summer internship program, demonstrating Euclid Transactional's commitment to developing its people. Aina Acosta joined the firm shortly after its founding and has played an integral role in building Euclid Transactional's culture.

"Euclid Transactional relies on its strong underwriting team to provide industry-leading service to our client, broker and law firm partners," said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional. "We are equally committed to creating an inclusive culture, promoting from within and developing careers. As we continue to grow, we want someone specifically focused on further developing our culture, and Aina, who deeply understands Euclid Transactional's core values, is our ideal Chief Culture Officer. We could not be more excited to have all of these talented professionals supporting our business."

Since its founding in 2016, Euclid Transactional has underwritten more than 2,500 policies and insured deals with a combined value of over $1.9 trillion.

"While the past year has been challenging in many ways, it has also underlined the value of transactional insurance for firms looking to address risk on their deals," added Rittberg. "As a result, we saw some of our strongest-ever months in terms of deal volume. We are thrilled about growing our underwriting and claims teams in this environment."

About Euclid Transactional Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional provides the size and security of a large insurer with the customer service of a boutique. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt and Toronto, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is a subsidiary of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its subsidiaries with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

