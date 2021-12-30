EU COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout: Strategies Of Vaccine Manufacturers To Scale Up Their Global Manufacturing Network
This research service provides critical insights into the European Union and UK COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutics market. The report analyzes COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics in development and delves into supply chain considerations and requirements to manage distribution. Importantly, the study identifies actionable growth opportunities for industry participants.
Like the United States, the European Union received criticism for vaccine nationalism, but it is taking steps to encourage global vaccine access. It has launched the Team Europe initiative for improving manufacturing and access to vaccines, medicines, and health technologies in Africa.
Initiatives such as the EU Digital Vaccination Passport and UK NHS COVID Pass app will help Europe in safe reopening and overcoming COVID-19 variants of concern to a certain extent. Although vaccinations are progressing at a fast pace, factors that will determine campaigns' future course include political and religious situations, vaccine availability and access, and vaccine hesitancy specifically in younger population groups.
The low vaccination rate in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is fueling another COVID-19 surge and causing a healthcare crisis in Bulgaria, Romania and Latvia.
Topics covered include:
- Analyses of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics
- Strategies of vaccine manufacturers to scale up their global manufacturing network
- COVID-19 vaccination rollouts
- The role of digital technology in the COVID-19 battle
- The Growth Opportunity Universe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Vaccine and Therapeutics Highlights
- Regional Impact of COVID-19 Vaccinations
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers for Recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Growth Restraints for Recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic
4. Global COVID-19 Vaccine R&D Landscape
- COVID-19 Vaccine Pipeline Analysis
- Overview of Key Authorized COVID-19 Vaccines Globally
- Selected Vaccine Candidates in Phase III
5. Global COVID-19 Therapeutic R&D Landscape
- Key Small Molecules in Late Stage of Development (Antivirals and Immunomodulators)
- Key mAbs in Late Stage of Development
- EU COVID-19 Therapeutics Snapshot
6. Vaccine Manufacturer Strategies to Scale Up Their Global Network
- Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccines
- Moderna
- J&J
- Oxford/AZ
- Novavax
7. EU COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout
- Capacity Secured
- Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses by Manufacturer
- Percentage of Adults Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
- COVID-19 Vaccination Doses Administered in Selected Countries
- Germany - Approaching the 70% First-dose Milestone
- France - More than 70% of the Population Fully Vaccinated
- Italy - Reached the 70% First-dose Milestone
- UK - First European Country to Reach the 70% First-dose Milestone
- Behind the Successful UK Rollout
- DHL Express Hub and Gateway Model
8. Role of Digital Technology in the COVID-19 Fight
- Digital Technology Platforms Enabling Data Management, Vaccination, and Rebounding from COVID-19
- EU COVID-19 Certificate/Health Pass
- IBM Digital Health Pass
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Additional and Booster Doses for Waning Immunity and Emerging Virus Variants
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Strengthening Domestic Manufacturing for Leading Global Supply of COVID-19 Vaccine
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Global Standard Solution for Recognizing and Verifying Individual Countries' COVID-19 Health Pass
Companies Mentioned
- AstraZeneca
- BioNTech
- DHL
- IBM
- J&J
- Moderna
- Novavax
- Oxford
- Pfizer
