ETrueNorth Prepared To Meet Next Generation COVID-19 Testing Needs

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eTrueNorth, the U.S.-based healthcare technology company that enables point-of-care laboratory testing at retail pharmacies and has coordinated 100% of the high-volume drive-through surge COVID-19 specimen collection sites, is prepared to facilitate point-of-care rapid COVID-19 tests around the country.

eTrueNorth's traditional business model is the formation of a network of more than 10,000+ local pharmacies located across the nation. eTrueNorth enables these retail pharmacies to become certified as CLIA-waived laboratories thus empowering local pharmacists to expand their role in the delivery of health services to their customers. By providing the technology to issue a voucher to the consumers and schedule an appointment, eTrueNorth has a proven history of assisting individuals who need basic clinical testing (for example cholesterol, A1C, blood sugar, etc.). When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, eTrueNorth leveraged its expertise in clinical testing, existing partnerships with national retail pharmacy brands, and proven voucher technology to support drive-through COVID 19 testing.

The eTrueNorth pharmacy network is perfectly positioned to support the delivery of rapid COVID-19 testing via its partnership with government agencies or with other private groups to support COVID-19 testing.

"Whether organizations need fast and/or repetitive testing to support events, sports, schools or workplaces, the eTrueNorth pharmacy network has the technology available to support both rapid testing and more sensitive testing options," said Michael McEntee, eTrueNorth's chief science officer and chairman. "We have proven our technology platform, ability to enable point-of-care testing and ability to coordinate with certified laboratories for more complex analysis. We are positioned to support the ongoing needs facing public health and COVID-19."

e TrueNorthis in the forefront of public health initiatives. In early April, eTrueNorth began its participation in the drive-through COVID-19 testing site program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. With more than 500 sites across the country, eTrueNorth has responded by enabling COVID-19 tests over the last six months. In the future, eTrueNorth will continue to support COVID-19 tests, and add antibody tests and eventually coordination of vaccine delivery. eTrueNorth is working to implement its proven infrastructure for other public health concerns, such as HIV and Hep C testing, as well as for maintenance of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Proven strategies and clinical expertise prepare the company to address public health concerns, known and unknown. Learn more at www.etruenorth.com.

Media Contact: Tom Wiser eTrueNorth Communications 257482@email4pr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etruenorth-prepared-to-meet-next-generation-covid-19-testing-needs-301159250.html

SOURCE eTrueNorth