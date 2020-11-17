Etowah County Sheriff's Office Reports Improved Morale And Reduced Violence, Following The Integration Of Securus Technologies' Tablet And Video Connect Technology

GADSDEN, Ala., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Etowah County Sheriff's Office today reports improved morale and reduced violence among the incarcerated following the launch of JP6S tablets and Securus Video Connect services. The JP6S devices, provided through the County Jail's partnership with Securus Technologies, offer incarcerated individuals access to a phone-on-tablet application, media offerings and free re-entry and educational programs. The Secure Video Connect sessions are a supplement to in-person visits, creating another opportunity for loved ones to connect face-to-face, which has been especially beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic as in-person visits were suspended as a safety precaution. The facility also partnered with Securus to offer each incarcerated individual $10.00 in free monthly phone credits each month to ensure loved ones stay connected during this uneasy time.

Securus Technologies' services make vital human connection and education more accessible for the incarcerated, which, in turn, can help facilitate successful re-entry back into society. The technology has created access for loved ones to have face-to-face interactions through video Connect sessions, help them continue to stay connected through phone calls made on the tablets and enjoy access to free education and re-entry resources, all which have contributed to a decrease in reported violence rates.

"We've noticed a significant morale boost among our incarcerated community since the tablet and video connect technologies were first introduced into our facilities back in May," said Captain Gregory Harwood, Executive Officer, Etowah County Sheriff's Office. "We chose to work with Securus Technologies because together we can provide the incarcerated with the tools they need to make their re-entry successful."

Users can subscribe to a SecureView Make Mine account on any JP6S tablet, which is a monthly subscription that offers access to applications such as media, the phone-on-tablet application, games and more premium content. The program helps improve facility efficiencies by allowing the incarcerated to place calls on their tablets instead of waiting in line for stagnant telephones, while also having the opportunity to access free re-entry tools such as JobView, ebooks, educational materials and more. Facility staff operate controls to help manage usage, deploy information and other security features to help increase safety.

"Knowing that we play an active role in the heightened safety of Alabama's Etowah County incarcerated community makes us so proud of what we do," said Russell Roberts, Chief Growth Officer, Securus Technologies. "The eventual re-entry success of those currently incarcerated affects all of us, everywhere. We're here to provide as many incarcerated individuals as possible across the country with what they need to successfully and safely return home."

The county will soon offer e-messaging on the JP6S tablets. For more information, please visit www.etowahcountysheriff.com and www.securustechnologies.com.

