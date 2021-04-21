EToro Releases Q1 2021 Report Titled "Inherent Value" Looking At Scenarios For How Bitcoin Could Replace The USD And Become Digital Gold

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eToro, the world's leading social investment network, released its Q1 2021 report, produced in partnership with The Tie, a leading provider of alternative data for digital assets, titled Inherent Value. Inherent Value looks at three highly relevant and timely topics. The report covers three timely and relevant issues. First, it explores The Pathology of Hyperinflation and looks at the role Bitcoin would play in this scenario. Next, NFTs: Beyond the Hype, seeks to demystify an asset that has existed since the dawn of the internet, finally, in Sector Analysis: Which Category of Coins is Best? crypto-assets are reviewed at a category level using an approach that's typically limited to Wall Street.

"As Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto-assets regularly reach all-time highs, more new investors will see their value and enter the market," said Guy Hirsch, US Managing Director at eToro. "So we felt these were important topics to address to help new and existing crypto investors understand some of the factors that helped get bitcoin to its current position, the excitement behind NFT's, and offer an alternate way to look at various assets before investing."

Key themes discussed in the report include:

How Bitcoin could replace gold: While this scenario is potentially already underway, both in the continuing and increasing interest in Bitcoin as an asset and developments in the DeFi and NFT space, investors would have to shift their perspective from implicitly valuing physical goods to valuing digital ones. Real vs. Hype with NFTs: The NFT craze has provided even more evidence that both crypto and blockchain technology have the power to change the world in profound ways. Should coins be categorized into specific sectors?: Over 200 coins were organized into five different categories -payments, infrastructure, Defi, data services, and Media - to understand the extent to which coins can (or should) be reviewed at this level, how each sector has been performing, and uncover potential drivers of total sector growth.

"In Q4 2020, Bitcoin dominated the crypto market, and while BTC continued its record performance into Q1 2021, this past quarter was defined by the return of altseason and the rise of NFTs," said Joshua Frank, CEO of TheTie. "Bitcoin dominance fell significantly as retail and crypto-native institutional investors turned to alts attracted by the prospect of massively outsized returns. Similarly, NFTs surged, achieving mainstream adoption faster than anyone in the space thought possible. While I remain skeptical that the NFT wave will continue at this pace, I think market conditions remain extremely bullish for altcoins relative to Bitcoin as money continues to pour into crypto in record amounts."

Each area of the market for investors to understand and will help them be more informed as they continue to gain investing experience. Inherent Value is available for download here: https://www.etoro.com/en-us/news-and-analysis/etoro-updates/the-tie-quarterly-q1-2021-inherent-value/

About eToro:

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today, eToro is a global community of more than 20 million registered users worldwide who share their investment strategies. Due to the simplicity of the platform, users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real-time, and transact whenever they want.

Disclaimer:

eToro USA LLC; Investments are subject to market risk, including the possible loss of principal

eToro is regulated in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, and by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia.

eToro AUS Capital Pty Ltd, AFSL 491139. eToro AUS Capital Pty Ltd offers CFDs over cryptoassets. Trading CFDs does not result in ownership of the underlying assets. CFDs are leveraged and risky financial products and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose substantially more than your initial investment. This information is general advice only. It has been prepared without taking into account your objectives, financial situations, or needs, and you should, before acting on the advice, consider the appropriateness of the advice, having regard to your objectives, financial situation, and needs. You should consider our PDS before making any decision about whether to trade CFDs, found at https://www.etoro.com/customer-service/terms-conditions/

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient's investment objectives or financial situation and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

About The TIE

The TIE is the premier provider of information services for digital assets. The TIE offers trusted and transparent data solutions that power the leading cryptocurrency institutional investors, publications, research firms, law firms, regulators, and other market participants. The TIE's Crypto SigDevTM Terminal is the fastest and most comprehensive feed of real-time market moving news and information in crypto.

