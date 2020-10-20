EToro Chooses Nasdaq To Expand U.S. Market Insight For Global Investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that it is providing real-time market data to eToro, a global multi-asset investment platform empowering its more than 15 million registered users to trade and invest in a simple and transparent way.

Through this collaboration, eToro clients have access to Nasdaq Basic, which provides real-time best bid and offer information for all U.S. exchange-listed stocks, based on liquidity within the Nasdaq market center, as well as trades reported to the FINRA Trade Reporting Facility ® (TRF ®). This enables users to see the diverse U.S. equity markets in a single view.

"eToro was founded to empower everyone to access the financial markets," said Tal Ben-Simon, Vice President of Product at eToro. "eToro offers its users not only a choice of which assets to trade or invest in, from commission free stocks through to crypto and other global assets, but also how to invest. They can trade directly, copy the top performing investors or invest in smart portfolios. Our work with Nasdaq furthers our goal in bringing transparency and market access to every corner of the world."

"eToro shares our vision in lowering the barrier to entry for direct market participation and providing access for investors to real-time U.S. equity market data at significant cost savings," said Oliver Albers, Senior Vice President and Head of Data for Nasdaq Global Information Services. "Through this new collaboration, we are excited to extend the availability of the most resilient and high-quality market data to investors worldwide."

Nasdaq has been a long-time proponent of greater individual participation in the global markets, and Nasdaq Basic is part of the company's strategy to make markets more accessible for all investors. We encourage all market participants to visit our Smart Investing Web portal for valuable insight in how to be a responsible investor.

Nasdaq Basic is part of Nasdaq's NextGen Solutions and available via Nasdaq Cloud Data Service, and across the majority of market data vendors. This data feed can be integrated with terminals, providing seamless access to U.S. equities for investors around the world.

More information on Nasdaq Basic is available here.

About NasdaqNasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About eToro eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. The eToro platform enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to cryptoassets. We are a global community of more than 15 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want. Visit us at etoro.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact s

David Augustsson+46734496135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com

Matthew Sheahan(212) 231-5945 matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

NDAQA