Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing Of Public Offering

DEER PARK, Ill., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for rare pediatric diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced offering of 3,220,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share. The total offering included 420,000 shares sold as a result of the underwriter's exercise of its overallotment option in full.

Gross proceeds to Eton Pharmaceuticals from this offering are approximately $22.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. Eton Pharmaceuticals intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development activities, capital expenditures, selling, general and administrative costs, and to meet working capital needs.National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NHLD), acted as the sole book-running manager of the offering. The Liquid Venture Partners group at National Securities was responsible for sourcing and executing the offering. About Eton PharmaceuticalsEton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for rare pediatric diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from three FDA-approved approved products, including ALKINDI® SPRINKLE, Biorphen®, and Alaway Preservative Free®, and has six additional products in its late-stage pipeline, including five that have been submitted to the FDA.