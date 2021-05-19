Ethypharm Reinforces Its Late-stage R&D Pipeline With A Novel Acute Treatment Of Migraine

SAINT-CLOUD, France, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethypharm announces today that it has acquired the exclusive rights for the development, registration and commercialization in the top 5 European markets of a novel celecoxib formulation already approved...

SAINT-CLOUD, France, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethypharm announces today that it has acquired the exclusive rights for the development, registration and commercialization in the top 5 European markets of a novel celecoxib formulation already approved in the US for the acute treatment of migraine. This agreement confirms Ethypharm's commitment to patients whose daily life is altered by pain.

Migraine is one of the most common neurological conditions, affecting about 12% of the population in Europe. In the management of acute migraine attacks, many medicines are already available. However, patients may not be always satisfied with the efficacy of existing treatments and some may have concerns about their potential side effects. There is therefore a need to offer further alternatives to patients suffering from acute migraine attacks.

With this in mind, Dr Reddy's developed for the US market a new oral liquid formulation of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug celecoxib and conducted pivotal studies which supported the US FDA approval of their product in May 2020.

This agreement is strategic for both parties. Through its focus on pain, Ethypharm had for a long time identified the need to offer patients new treatment options for acute migraine. On Dr Reddy's side, it was important to give access to European patients to this latest product emerging from its proprietary portfolio of acute migraine treatments. "Ethypharm has the right expertise, experience and presence in Europe; this is why we concluded the outlicensing of the development, registration and commercialization rights of our celecoxib oral solution for the UK + EU4 markets ( Germany, Italy, France and Spain) to Ethypharm," said G B Ramesh Murthy, VP Business Development, Proprietary Products at Dr Reddy's.

A few development steps remain before being able to file this product in Europe. The product therefore enters Ethypharm's late-stage development pipeline. With a European market for migraine medicines estimated at 550M€ in 2019, Ethypharm aims to rapidly obtain the necessary Marketing Authorisations to be able to launch this novel treatment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

"Ethypharm is committed to improve the lives of patients who suffer from debilitating Central Nervous System conditions. Celecoxib in this innovative formulation will be a new alternative for UK and EU4 patients who suffer from acute migraine attacks," said Frédéric Molin, EVP Corporate Development of Ethypharm. He also added: "If we look beyond this agreement, Ethypharm offers a strong platform to non-European companies wishing to maximise the potential of their products which fall in our areas of expertise. We are truly open to external innovations and actively looking to engage in discussions with further partners."

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a European pharmaceutical company focused on two therapeutic areas: the Central Nervous System and Critical Care. Ethypharm markets its drugs directly in Europe and China, and with partners in North America and the Middle East where its drugs are in high demand. The Group employs more than 1,500 people, mainly in Europe and China. Ethypharm works closely with authorities and healthcare professionals to ensure the appropriate use of and access to its medicines, by as many people as possible.

For more information visit www.ethypharm.com

