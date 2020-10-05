EthiXbase Wins Award For Providing Innovative Sustainability Solutions

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ethiXbase, a leading technology and data analytics company, today announced it has won the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards under the Sustainability Solutions category.

Organised by Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS), the local chapter of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards promotes responsible corporate practices by encouraging businesses to align their operations and strategies to UNGC's Ten Principles that encompass human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. The Awards also shines a spotlight on how sustainable business practices can be profitable and serve as a competitive advantage. The winning companies were selected based on their exceptional performances in making sustainability an integral part of their strategies and operations. The panel of judges comprised members from the business community, academia, and the government.

Sustainable Solutions Award Category

The team at ethiXbase was thrilled to receive the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards under the Sustainability Solutions category.

This category recognises businesses that excel in developing a product or service with outstanding technological attributes that address the sustainable needs of other businesses, the environment, and society. Winners in this category are selected according to the following criteria: Technology attributes; Focus on the future; Measurement of impact; and Innovation.

The Award was presented at the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards 2020 virtual Awards ceremony, which was held on the 1st of October, 2020, with President Halimah Yacob as the guest of honour.

Mr. Leas Bachatene, Chief Executive Officer, ethiXbase said, "We're ecstatic on the win and humbled by the continuous support of our clients and the trust and confidence they have placed in us. As we continue to progress and evolve, we believe we can assist in accelerating the change required in organisations globally to become genuinely sustainable.

The journey to achieve complete sustainability across the global supply chain is still long, and with this award, we feel encouraged to continue to help elevate sustainability in our clients' supply chain across various risk areas including Anti-Corruption, Human Rights, Labour and Environment.

We are honored to be receiving the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards (Sustainable Solutions Category). We are committed to promoting long-term sustainable and lasting change by delivering robust technology and data analytics to assist corporates and third parties to create and maintain sustainable business practices."

About ethiXbase:

ethiXbase helps organisations elevate sustainability across their supply chain through the most intuitive, robust and configurable platform. Its platform was designed to provide its clients with a deep and broad view of their supply chain risk across various risk areas including Anti-Corruption, Human Rights, Labour and Environment. Learn more at www.ethixbase.com.

