Press Release

Ethisphere names Nokia as one of the 2021 world's most ethical companies

Nokia is recognized for fourth consecutive year and for fifth time overall

The company is one of three honorees in the telecommunications industry

135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries

23 February 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has been announced by Ethisphere Institute as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the fourth year in a row. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries . Nokia is one of three winners in the telecommunications industry and the only Finnish company to be honored.

The comprehensive audit includes more than 200 wide-ranging questions from culture to governance to diversity. The award recognizes Nokia's commitment to be a trusted, competent, and valued leader in its industry.

"During the unprecedented global challenges of 2020, Nokia remained resilient and committed to operating with business integrity, fostering a values-based culture, building marketplace trust, and driving positive change in communities around the world", said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "Congratulations to the entire Nokia team."

Nokia conducts continual assessments of its programs and processes to reduce inefficiencies, strengthen compliance oversight, and enhance its ethical culture. It offers multiple avenues to employees to voice and report concerns in an open-reporting environment with a strict non-retaliation policy. Its focus on early identification and proactive mitigation of regulatory and corruption risks associated with products, services, and go-to-market strategy is critical to its success.

"Actions speak louder than words when it comes to integrity, trust and living up to social and environmental obligations. We take our corporate responsibilities extremely seriously at Nokia, and I am delighted we have again been named as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®", said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO, Nokia.

About the Ethisphere InstituteThe Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA).

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. This year an expanded question set addressed equity, inclusion, and social justice and gauged how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees .

About Nokia

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

