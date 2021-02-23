Ethisphere Announces ON Semiconductor As One Of The 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies For The Sixth Consecutive Time

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy-efficient innovations, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies.

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy-efficient innovations, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies. This is the sixth consecutive year ON Semiconductor has received the honor and is one of only three honorees in the semiconductor industry.

"ON Semiconductor is committed to engineering a better tomorrow through the actions we take every day," said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. "As our company continues its evolution, we will focus on improving how we operate - whether it be related to our business, governance and ethics, our people, our environment or our communities."

The company is dedicated to maintaining high ethical business standards with employees, customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. In living up to the company's core values, the actions of every employee reflect an individual and collective effort to create an ethical work environment for their co-workers and business partners, driving further shareholder value.

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead - above all other institutions - on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at ON Semiconductor for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation for a sixth year in a row!"

WME Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient ®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

"Our company continues its commitment to ethical, energy efficient operations. They truly are the cornerstone of a successful business, guiding far-reaching decisions that affect shareholders, customers, suppliers and employees," said Jean Chong, vice president, ethics and corporate social responsibility (CSR) at ON Semiconductor. "Demonstrating our core values of respect, integrity, and initiative in a variety of ways during an extremely challenging year shows how we remain deeply dedicated to positively impacting our employees and the communities in which we operate."

The foundation of ON Semiconductor continues to be rooted in environmentally sustainable operations, ethical business practices and a culture of inclusion. A full member of the Responsible Business Alliance, ON Semiconductor has been recognized as one of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the past four years, moving up to No. 10 most recently, making it the highest-ranking semiconductor company on the list. In 2020, ON Semiconductor also received the highest level recognition, platinum, from EcoVadis, a leading platform for environmental, social and ethics performance ratings for global supply chains, placing us in the Top 1% of companies assessed and was awarded Most Sustainable Company in 2020 in the semiconductor industry by World Finance. Download the company's most recent Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The Company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The Company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere ® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

