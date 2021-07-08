Ethical Bean Coffee Teams Up With Monika Hibbs, Giving Canadians Outdoor Space Makeovers

As Canada opens up, Ethical Bean is giving Canadians the chance to unwind and elevate their coffee break with custom space upgrades VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - For many Canadians, coffee breaks have been a moment of escape from the day-to-day...

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - For many Canadians, coffee breaks have been a moment of escape from the day-to-day while working from home. Recognizing the importance of these simple moments, Ethical Bean has teamed up with home design and lifestyle expert, Monika Hibbs to give Canadians the chance to redesign their favourite space to enjoy a coffee break, making it the perfect spot to reconnect with family and friends over a cup of coffee. Whether it is a backyard, balcony or cozy kitchen nook, three Canadians will receive a one-on-one design consultation from Hibbs, and $5,000 to put their plan into action and turn their favourite spot to sip into an everyday oasis.

As a coffee that not only tastes good but does good, fairtrade organic coffee roaster Ethical Bean understands that organizations who have been giving back to their communities this year are especially deserving of a break. Ethical Bean identified Vancouver's The Kettle Society, a local non-profit that empowers people living with mental illness, substance use, poverty and homelessness, to be the first to receive an upgrade. They then worked with Monika Hibbs to create the ultimate upgrade for The Kettle Society, bringing in a local artist to help repaint an entrance mural, turning their community drop in space into an inviting lounge for their members, volunteers and staff to enjoy together.

"Canadians have always used their coffee breaks as moments to unwind, and after a year of travel-restrictions, this moment has become a coveted escape, and one we all deserve to enjoy," says Emily Oborne, Senior Associate Brand Manager at Ethical Bean Coffee. "As restrictions begin to lift, we know Canadians will be looking to reconnect with loved ones and update old spaces that have become too familiar over the past year."

In addition to rewarding three lucky Canadians with the chance to have a one-on-one consultation with Monika Hibbs and $5,000 cash prize for a home upgrade, Ethical Bean is also giving away 50,000 samples of their medium dark lush roast to coffee lovers living in the Greater Toronto Area and Greater Vancouver Area this summer.

"Throughout the last year, I've used my everyday coffee break as a moment of escape and understand how important having a comfortable space to unwind is," said Monika Hibbs, Home Design & Lifestyle Expert. "After having the chance to work on The Kettle Society's space, I am so excited to jump into the next project with Ethical Bean."

Canadians are encouraged to enter to win one of three Escape at Home upgrades, or for those living in the Greater Toronto and Greater Vancouver area's the chance to receive a sample of Ethical Bean's lush roast coffee samples at www.escapewithethicalbean.ca from July 8th - August 19th.

ABOUT ETHICAL BEANFounded in 2003 in Vancouver, BC, Ethical Bean Coffee was launched when co-founders Kim Schachte and Lloyd Bernhardt returned from Guatemala after adopting their daughter. Inspired to help improve the lives of coffee farmers and their families, they started Ethical Bean-a 100% fairtrade and organic coffee company dedicated to living up to the "ethical" in its name. From whispering-at-the-symphony mild to grab-you-by the-lapels bold, each of Ethical Bean's exceptional coffees is equipped with a unique QR code so coffee lovers can trace their beans from crop to cup.

