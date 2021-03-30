Ethernity Networks Granted New Patent

LOD, Israel, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L), a leading supplier of data processing offload solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks, announced today that it has been granted US Patent No.

LOD, Israel, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L), a leading supplier of data processing offload solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks, announced today that it has been granted US Patent No. 10966112.

Practically, this patent enables Ethernity Networks to overcome operator issues with wireless transmission that are interrupted or slowed due to inclement weather. The primary applications for this patent are SD-WAN and wireless backhaul deployments.

Patent No. 10966112 describes a data distribution system that includes a source router, destination routers, and a gateway; wherein the source router is arranged to receive multiple data streams and wirelessly transmit the multiple data streams over multiple source router output wireless communication links toward the destination routers, wherein the destination routers are arranged to wirelessly receive the multiple data streams over destination routers' input wireless links and to transmit the multiple data streams to the gateway, and wherein the gateway is arranged to reconstruct the multiple data streams and output the multiple data streams over one or more gateway output links.

In essence, this patent presents a new method of fragmenting and bonding wireless data transmissions to enable the transmission of a single data flow along multiple wireless streams, and to maximize the transmission's efficacy using network functions such as load balancing. Specifically, this enables wireless transmission over the standard network for operation within the hub-and-spoke topology and without the need for point-to-point connection.

Ethernity CEO David Levi said, "We are thrilled that this technology has been granted the protection of a patent, validating our unique developments. The applications relating to this patent are now the subject of business discussions with prospective customers."

Together with Ethernity's other existing patents, the grant of Patent No. 10966112 provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by Ethernity's team.

About Ethernity Networks Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L) provides innovative, comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks. Ethernity's FPGA logic offers complete Carrier Ethernet Switch Router data plane processing and control software with a rich set of networking features, robust security, and a wide range of virtual function accelerations to optimize telecommunications networks. Ethernity's complete solutions quickly adapt to customers' changing needs, improving time-to-market and facilitating the deployment of 5G, edge computing, and NFV.

