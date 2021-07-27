Eterneva Announces $10 Million Series A To Continue Transforming The Way Americans Think About Grieving

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grief wellness and consumer technology pioneer Eterneva announced the close of an oversubscribed $10 Million Series A funding round this week. Led by Tiger Management, this round attracted co-investment from Mark Cuban, NextCoast Ventures, Capstar Ventures and Goldwater Capital.

"This round will go towards raising broader awareness of this special option so families can make empowered choices and scaling Eterneva's operations and channels to keep pace with outsized demand. Eterneva families have already remarked that Eterneva's diamond process helps them transform acute grief into acceptance, and mourning into a celebration of life," said Eterneva CEO and Co-Founder Adelle Archer.

"Eterneva has created a transformative product that answers the need to celebrate and memorialize loved ones. We believe its technology, ambitious management team, and transparent process can bring meaningful solutions to the myriad of bereaved," says Alex Robertson , lead investor and President of Tiger Management.

Speaking to TechCrunch , co-investor Mark Cuban said Eterneva represents "a unique, socially responsible way to stay connected to loved ones. There is still so much upside and growth in their future, so I doubled down. Eterneva takes a very emotional and difficult [time] and helps people walk through their journey in a trusted way that I don't think anyone else can come close to."

Eterneva will also be using funds from this round to invest in their diamond journey experience, and taking their funeral home and pet aftercare channel program nationwide. The company continues to appeal to younger generations, as evidenced by their popularity on social media apps like TikTok. Since Q4 2020 15 videos about Eterneva have gone viral on TikTok garnering between 500k-7M+ organic views - outperforming brands like Nike and McDonald's in the same time frame.

About Eterneva:

Eterneva is a consumer technology and grief wellness brand that reimagines the experience around loss by making diamonds from ashes or hair. Beyond providing a beautiful way to memorialize, Eterneva provides a participatory experience around the diamond creation journey - designed to bring grievers brightness and healing. According to research by Baylor University, 82% of people said the Eterneva experience positively helped their grief. Eterneva is based in Austin, Texas, and was featured on both Inc and Forbes 30 Under 30 and on Shark Tank, receiving investment from Mark Cuban. To learn more visit eterneva.com , hear from customers at Eterneva reviews , or read up on the science behind turning ashes to diamonds .

