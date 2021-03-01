Established Music Royalty Financing Company Royalty Lenders Announced It Closed A Financing Deal For The Historic Music Catalogue Of Josef Myrow

The line-of-credit deal was for the music of Josef Myrow, composer of multiple hit songs and movie scores, who was nominated for an Academy Award twice, and who collaborated with Johnny Mercer and Mack Gordon.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ One of Josef Myrow's most well known songs was "You Make Me Feel So Young", performed by legends such as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Michael Buble.

"His songs are classics that will never go away," said Royalty Lenders' manager, O'Neil Omidvar. "By leveraging the music royalty streams from his music catalogue, Royalty Lenders is able to help his heirs maximize on investment benefits from his legacy," he continued.

Other well known songs include, "It Happens Every Spring", performed by Frank Sinatra, Harry James, Perry Como, and Ella Fitzgerald. Myrow's movie credits include "Mother Wore Tights," "When My Baby Smiles At Me," and "Wabash Avenue".

"Royalty Lenders understands the financial and historic value of his music, the timeless treasure trove that it is. I was very happy to work with them," said Jeff, Josef Myrow's son.

Royalty Lenders provides established music creators with immediate access to future royalties, instead of having to wait months and years to receive unpredictable music catalogue payments. It also assists with music catalogue purchases and sales, leases, and buy-outs.

This program gives songwriters, producers, artists, publishers, and labels financial predictability and the capability to make business plans, invest in their careers, and take advantage of financial opportunities they otherwise would not have been able to.

Songwriters, musicians, and artists provide Royalty Lenders with basic information including hit songs and recent royalty statements, with credit checks not usually part of the process. Advances are paid back from the future royalties, and multiple advances are possible. Artists maintain full ownership of their music rights.

" Jeff Myrow's music was his legacy to his family. We were honored to help them maximize their ability to capitalize on it for their financial benefit." - Oliver Omidvar, Manager

