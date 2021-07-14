Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Confirmed As A Presenting Sponsor Of 5th Annual Black Women Talk Tech Roadmap To Billions Conference

The Sponsorship Includes the Pitch Competition for Venture Capital Funding. Deadline to Apply for Pitch Competition is July 15

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Women Talk Tech announces that Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has signed on to be a presenting sponsor for the pitch competition of this year's Roadmap to Billions Conference. The deadline to apply to participate in the Roadmap to Billions pitch competition is July 15.

"It brings us great joy to be a presenting sponsor of this year's Roadmap to Billions Conference by Black Women Talk Tech," says Shana Randhava, Vice President, New Incubation Ventures at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. "With all the innovations in beauty across emerging brands, new business models, and consumer experiences, we are excited to support startups and discover the next generation of Beauty."

Black Women Talk Tech is partnering with Estée Lauder to give women the opportunity to scale their businesses and gain access to real funding and mentorship to diversify and expand the customer experience.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. the global leader in prestige beauty focused solely on prestige makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care with a diverse portfolio of 25+ brands sold in approximately 150 countries and territories. During the competition, $50,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded sponsored by The Estée Lauder Companies and Google.

How to apply for the Pitch Competition:

1.) Purchase Roadmap to Billions ticket: https://bit.ly/3oAFYwR

2.) The application to apply will be sent via email to everyone who purchases a ticket in a separate email.

The pitch application process is being powered by Fundr, the only automated seed investing platform.

3.) The Company must be in one of the following categories:

Cosmetics

Skincare

Retail tech

Haircare

Consumer Experience and Engagement Tech

"We admire the work that Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is doing to further opportunities for the Black and minority communities," says Regina Gwynn, co-founder of Black Women Talk Tech. "Their Diversity and Inclusion efforts are superb and we are glad that their team believes in our mission."

The Roadmap to Billions conference is Black Women Talk Tech's marquee annual event. Every year the organization hosts 200+ events across its Worldwide chapters. Black Women Talk Tech has spent 5 years empowering Black Women Entrepreneurs and celebrating Black Women's innovations and brilliance in technology. The conference was built from the perspective of the audience of Black women that Black Women Talk Tech organizes. The organization empowers black women who are driving innovation worldwide within untapped markets that can unlock billion-dollar opportunities. Roadmap to Billions is the only tech conference created by Black female founders for Black female founders and supporters of the community. It showcases the brilliance of Black women building scalable companies while building deep connections and creating real funding opportunities. Attendees gain insight, forge new relationships, and learn valuable lessons from those that are paving the way to success.

Additional 2021 Sponsors of Black Women Talk Tech's 5th Annual Roadmap to Billions Conference include Salesforce, Motley Fool Ventures, The Estée Lauder Companies, Amazon AWS, Amazon, PWC, Mastercard, First Round Capital, Pitchbook, Kapor Center, Microsoft, Netflix, Roku, Visa, Davis Wright Tremaine, Google, JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Balsamiq, and Sephora. Shipt, PayPal SamsungNEXT, and AARP.

About Black Women Talk Tech:Black Women Talk Tech (BWTT) is a worldwide collective of black women tech founders who have a unique understanding of the challenges black women startup owners face in the industry. Still, most importantly, they understand the contribution of these innovators. The organization seeks to identify, support, and encourage black women to build the next billion-dollar business. To learn more, please visit www.blackwomentalktech.com. Follow BWTT on social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+.

