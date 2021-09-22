Essye B. Miller Joins Millennium Corporation Board Of Advisors

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new member of Millennium Corporation's Board of Advisors, Essye B. Miller will leverage her skills and industry expertise to provide strategic guidance and direction into Millennium Corporation's executive team.

Essye B. Miller is a recognized leader with over 35 years of Federal and Department of Defense (DoD) experience driving cross-cutting information technology and business transformation initiatives. Ms. Miller served as the Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer for the Department of Defense from 2018 until her retirement in 2020. As the Principal Deputy CIO, she was responsible for all matters pertaining to information management, cybersecurity and digital transformation. During this time, she was key to the development of the DoD Digital Modernization and Cloud strategies, establishment of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, and shifting DoD from compliance-based to risk-managed cybersecurity posture. Prior to this role, Ms. Miller was the DoD Chief Information Security Officer, the senior official for all policy and governance matters related to DoD's $8B Cybersecurity program. She was named the Acting DoD Chief Information Officer by the Secretary of Defense in 2017, leading the organization through a critical political transition.

Traviss Green, COO of Millennium Corporation, stated that, "We are all so excited to welcome Essye Miller to our Board of Advisors. Her distinguished career of service and commitment to the mission will be important enablers in our future success."

For nearly two decades, Millennium Corporation has been operating on the leading edge of cybersecurity. Our elite team of more than 300 experts has an unparalleled record of performance supporting Red Team Operations, Defensive Cyber Operations, Software Engineering, and Technical Engineering. With the largest contingent of contracted Red Team operators in the DoD, we provide an unmatched level of threat intelligence and battle-tested experience for customers in both the DoD and federal civilian markets.

