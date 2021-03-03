Essity Is Recognized Globally For Its Continued Leadership In Sustainability

PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hygiene and health company, Essity, today announced it was recognized by four leading indices and benchmarking organizations for its commitment to sustainable business practices and innovation. As the manufacturer of the leading Tork and TENA brands, and other strong brands such as JOBST and Leukoplast, Essity's sustainable products, packaging, and operational and process innovations help shape a more sustainable future for the company, as well as the industries and customers they serve.

Essity's mission to improve well-being though innovative hygiene and health solutions is complimented by its equal focus on reducing negative environmental impacts and minimizing its carbon footprint. The following accolades highlight Essity's global sustainability efforts:

Dow Jones Sustainability™ Index : Essity was included in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index Household Products category, receiving high scores for its environmental and social reporting, as well as its work with suppliers, brand work, innovation and climate strategy.The Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index tracks the performance of the top 20 percent of the 600 largest European companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index℠ that lead the field in sustainability.

Essity was once again named one of "the world's 100 most sustainable companies" by Corporate Knights. The "2021 Global 100" list represents the top one percent of companies in the world in terms of sustainability performance and this year, Essity ranked 63 rd on the list. Corporate Knights Inc. publishes the sustainable business magazine and includes a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. CDP :For the third consecutive year, Essity was one of 16 companies named to CDP's prestigious 'A List' for tackling deforestation in its supply chain, sourcing sustainable materials and taking a leading role in managing carbon and climate change risk. CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

"Sustainable development, production and commercialization standards are at the core of our business and we're proud to be recognized globally for our commitment," said Don Lewis, President of Professional Hygiene at Essity. "The public is now focused on hygiene and health and is using our products more than ever before. As we look to the future, our innovations in hygiene and health solutions will help everyone contribute to a more hygienic, healthier world and a more circular society. We are excited to be part of that."

Essity contributes to a sustainable society by focusing on improved resource efficiency and reduced carbon footprint across the entire product lifecycle for hygiene and health solutions for all brands. By 2030, Essity commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from purchased key raw materials, transport, waste generated in operations and end-of-life treatment of sold products by 18 percent - both from a 2016 base-year.

For more information, please visit: https://www.essity.com/sustainability/

About Essity Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2020 amounted to approximately $13.8 billion. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essity.com.

