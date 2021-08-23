Essilor Vision Foundation And Zimmerman Advertising Are Helping Kids See Clearly

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People around the country are feeling the effects of spending significantly more time looking at screens. Approximately 65% of participants in a recent survey report experiencing eye discomfort on a daily basis, yet half of Americans sometimes miss their annual eye exam or never go to the eye doctor. Zimmerman Advertising is reinforcing the importance of eye health care through its donation to Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF).

Zimmerman Advertising is a full-service advertising agency that began donating to EVF in 2019. "Essilor Vision Foundation is making a difference in people's lives and their quality of life," says Jordan Zimmerman, Chairman and Founder, Zimmerman Advertising. "We at Zimmerman Advertising are proud and grateful to join them in that effort."

Zimmerman Advertising's contributions support EVF's mission to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Their generous donations enable the foundation to provide vision exams and glasses to underserved children at no cost to their families, and to educate parents and communities about the importance of vision and the role it plays in literacy, society, and the economy.

"At EVF, our focus is on empowering children to reach their full potential by giving them the ability to see clearly," says Becky Palm, EVF President and Executive Director. "With the support of donors like Zimmerman Advertising, we are able to provide children with the clear vision they need to succeed in school and in life."

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

